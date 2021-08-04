Adults are well aware of how time flies, seeming to pass by ever faster the older one gets, but it still doesn’t seem possible that 30 years have gone by since we first began using the World Wide Web to retrieve information from the internet.
Little did we know when the setup officially moved from concept to reality on Aug. 6, 1991, how much a part of our daily lives the web would become — for better or for worse.
It’s common to think of them as one and the same, but the internet is really a network of networks, connecting millions of computers around the world, while the web is the system utilized to tap into it, using Hypertext Transfer Protocol, a language that transmits data.
Browsers such as Chrome and Firefox let users explore the internet universe via the web. Hypertext documents include hyperlinks to other resources, accessible with a click of a mouse or tap of a screen.
It’s pretty amazing how life has changed through technological advances over the course of three decades. People from LaVale to London can effortlessly access news from Cumberland and the surrounding region at www.times-news.com, at least until they reach their limit on free views, or get the latest information on COVID-19 developments at www.cdc.gov.
Private, public, academic, business and government entities all have state-of-the-art websites, through a variety of electronic, wireless and optical technologies, designed to inform, and frequently influence, visitors to them.
Facebook remains a popular way to keep in touch, and Twitter, through its website interface or mobile device app, also is a staple of modern day communication. The online video sharing and social media platform YouTube is the most visited website worldwide, after Google, with over one billion monthly users, according to information found, you guessed it, online.
It has been called the information superhighway, and like actual interstate roadways, there are inherent risks traveling upon it.
The spread of misinformation seems to be at an all-time high, especially when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the level of political warfare being waged between the left and right is beyond the pale. We’re left in a permanent news spin cycle.
The Associated Press did an in-depth investigation of alleged irregularities in the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, finding fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast, but an email message Monday again claimed that President Joe Biden stole the state’s electoral votes from former President Donald Trump — then solicited financial contributions to set things straight.
It’s easy to go down a rabbit hole while searching, reading and opening links, stumbling upon outrageous “stories” and false allegations. The web is a magnificent resource, but a degree of caution must be used, lest you lose your way.
