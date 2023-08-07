Back-to-school shopping is well underway and, like Christmas, retailers begin pushing it earlier and earlier each year.
If you haven’t taken the kids out yet, time is closing in with school starting in most districts in less than two weeks. Where did the summer go and didn’t the year just end?
If you’ve been putting shopping off, next week may be the week to do your shopping in Maryland.
West Virginia held its tax-free shopping last weekend and this upcoming Sunday is the beginning of Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, which runs through Aug. 19.
“Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is an important opportunity for Marylanders, particularly families, to save some money while doing their back-to-school shopping,” Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman said. “The cost of new clothes and backpacks for families of any size can add up quickly.”
There are some stipulations to know, like the program applying to clothes or footwear pricing in at $100 or less and the first $40 of a backpack being tax-exempt.
A full list of tax-exempt items can be found on the comptroller’s website, https://www.marylandtaxes.gov/divisions/comp/comptroller-of-maryland.php#shoptaxfree
We won’t be cynical here. Every little bit helps, especially in an economic environment where it feels like prices have escalated at an untenable pace.
School is right around the corner with Mineral County students heading back on Aug. 18; Allegany County starts Aug. 23; and Garrett County students head back to classrooms on Sept. 5.
Get out and shop local this coming week. The kids will be happy with their new outfits, you’ll save a buck or two and support the local economy in the process.
