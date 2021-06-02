Patriotism can be shown in many ways, from serving in the military through voluntary enlistment or the draft to honoring those who did so through words and deeds.
Those forms of national allegiance merged just a few days ago, when a band of volunteers took it upon themselves to place U.S. flags at the hundreds of grave markers at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day.
That holiday tradition would have been interrupted this year had they not stepped forward to complete the time-consuming tribute.
The state cemetery situated on 27 scenic acres along Pleasant Valley Road announced May 15 that there would be no Memorial Day program or flag event this year, as the cemetery committee had planned neither, Times-News staff writer Brandon Glass reported.
Dana Burl, director of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Outreach and Advocacy Program, said the state agency operates five veteran cemeteries and for both Memorial and Veterans days, independent cemetery committees coordinate ceremonies and placement of flags.
“This Memorial Day, three out of the five cemetery committees placed flags. A fourth was unable due to construction and the fifth, Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery, did not have sufficient committee participation to plan a ceremony or flag event,” she said. “Flag events require planning and coordination to ensure flags are placed, retrieved, cleaned, dried and repacked. Our cemeteries do not have the personnel to place flags and they rely on cemetery committee support to assist.”
The medium-sized flags with wooden shafts were pressed into the sacred ground by Monday afternoon, and volunteers returned on Tuesday to help with removal and storage of the banners.
About eight residents showed up around 8 a.m. on Memorial Day, said Mike Martin, who saw a friend’s post on Facebook about the flags not being positioned. People who were putting flags on the graves of their loved ones saw what was going on and pitched in. Martin estimated that 20 or so people joined forces to finish the job.
“It was just a bunch of people that were trying to do the right thing,” Martin told Glass.
We’re not going to criticize the local committee — that wouldn’t be fair since we don’t have all the facts — but are hopeful the situation doesn’t arise again.
Sadly, as our population continues its steady march downward, there simply are fewer and fewer people able or willing to devote their time in the pursuit of worthy causes like the one discussed here today.
Glass reported that the Rocky Gap Casino Resort and Civil Air Patrol offered their support for future cemetery events and we commend their commitment.
Perhaps the most strident social media detractors will, this very day, supply their names and phone numbers to the cemetery manager so they can participate next year or become a committee member. Actions have always spoken louder than words.
