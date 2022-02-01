Car chases are only fun in the movies. James Bond flees his would-be pursuers through narrow streets, expertly maneuvering through traffic. Cars get smashed and crash in the process. It’s a spectacle, it’s for spectacle.
Otherwise, in real life, a car chase is a pretty stressful situation, knowing someone is flying down crowded roads to flee pursuit. Each car hit, guardrail bumped, road torn up costs money and belongs to someone. This is the mildest version — it’s bad news all around.
When Jarod Austin Bergoyne, of Cumberland, fled Alderson-Broaddus University in West Virginia Friday, seeking to elude capture by Philippi police officers, law enforcement were thrust into what could have turned into a cinematic situation.
Bergoyne jumped from a second-floor dormitory window and made a break for a white SUV and took the chase to Route 119 and out of Barbour County, through Grafton and into Monongalia County before heading onto Interstate 68.
The 22-year-old was charged with first- and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, and first- and second-degree assault after striking a motorist in the area of Winchester Road in LaVale.
Rather than let the situation devolve into chaos, the officers took an intelligent approach. Barbour County deputies and West Virginia State Police gave chase but ended pursuit, opting to avoid a car chase in inclement weather on I-68 near Bruceton Mills.
Maryland State Police in Garrett County continued the pursuit, as Allegany County officers kept watch for Bergoyne’s Ford Edge at the county line. When he arrived, they followed him off and back onto the interstate in LaVale.
Police radio broadcasts indicated the vehicle was traveling at speeds upward of 100 mph. At one point, Bergoyne crashed into a deputy sheriff’s vehicle on Haystack Mountain.
These kinds of long-distance, high-speed chases can and have ended tragically. It’s thanks to the teamwork and cohesion of the many law enforcement officers involved that last week’s chase ended as placidly as it did, with no one injured during the pursuit.
One last time, Bergoyne exited the interstate at Industrial Boulevard in Cumberland where he ran out of gas, was pursued on foot and was taken into custody without further incident at Wineow Street.
It is incumbent upon us to applaud law enforcement, and so we do. What could have been a bad situation was minimized.
Those on the road at the time and the officers involved got to go home safe that night.
