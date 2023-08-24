There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic put a severe damper on education across the county and in Maryland. Kids missed out on a vital year of learning and socializing.
Remote work was always going to result in uneven learning experiences and less oversight for students.
This is evidenced by the low scores in some areas of the 2022 and 2023 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program for English Language Arts and mathematics.
The good news is that English proficiency increased in Maryland schools in general and in Allegany County Public Schools in particular from 2022 to 2023.
Test scores in English were above the state average in every grade level except 10th.
The bad news is that the mathematics test results didn’t quite add up. While Allegany County schools were higher than the state average in every grade except eighth, scores were also much lower than the English results overall. In eighth-grade math, just 6% were proficient, which is lower than the state average of 7%.
“We do feel that a lot of the challenges with this are with the exams themselves that have been developed at the state level,” Kim Green Kalbaugh, chief academic officer for Allegany County Public Schools, said. “We hope that some of that can be worked out. We believe our students have stronger skills than what the test is showing currently.”
Work needs to be done both across the state and in Allegany County to boost these test scores and have more of our students proficient in all fields of study in school. The pandemic can only bear so much of the blame.
Students should come out of school as well-rounded scholars, capable of taking on a multi-fasciated world, whether in the workforce or higher education.
Allegany students were back in school on Wednesday, and you can be sure math was on the agenda.
