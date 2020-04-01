Here are the answers to yesterday’s Cumberland-Allegany County-Maryland trivia questions:
1. Although it had only about 260 soldiers, the First Maryland Regiment, led by Maj. Mordecai Gist, fought a British force of 10,000 and helped Gen. George Washington’s army to escape at Long Island. Washington depended on what was called The Maryland 400 — also known as The Maryland Line — throughout the war, and their discipline and bravery resulted in Maryland being called The Old Line State.
2. Maryland is “The Free State” because its citizens opposed the 18th Amendment (Prohibition) believing it violated their state’s rights. The nickname also represents Maryland’s long tradition of political freedom and religious tolerance.
3. The highest elevation in Maryland is at Hoye Crest on Backbone Mountain in Garrett County, 3,360 feet. At 2,895 feet, Dan’s Rock is the highest point in Allegany County.
4. The lowest elevation is the Atlantic Ocean.
5. The Maryland state fossil is an extinct snail, the Ecphora gardnerae gardnerae (Wilson).
6. Launched in 1854, USS Constellation is the last surviving U.S. Navy ship from the Civil War, serving before the war to intercept slave-trading ships and during the war to engage with Confederate ships. The last sail-only ship built for the Navy, she was recommissioned as a trading ship and wasn’t decommissioned for good until 1955.
7. George Washington began and ended his military career in Cumberland, serving with the British Army in the French and Indian War (which some historians believe he started by ambushing what turned out to be a French diplomatic mission) and leading American militia while president to put down the Whiskey Rebellion.
8. Union Gen. Lew Wallace wrote “Ben Hur” while bivouacked in Cumberland with his 11th Indiana Zouaves at the former site of Allegany High School. They called it “Campobello,” which is Latin for “camp of war,” and the name stuck. This is why Allegany’s team name is the Campers.
9. Lloyd Lowndes’ mansion in Cumberland was at what’s now a parking lot across Washington Street from the Allegany County Courthouse.
10. Ruth and other New York Yankees played exhibition baseball games in the 1930s at Mid-City Stadium, home field of the Cumberland Colts near what’s now Canal Place.
11. Lefty Grove’s MVP award is at the Georges Creek Library in his hometown of Lonaconing.
12. Stage plays of “Ben Hur” were performed at the Cumberland Music Academy and the Maryland Theatre early in the 20th century. The horses and chariots were mounted on a turntable.
13. Brig. Gen. Rutherford B. Hayes had been commander of Union troops at New Creek Station, which is now Keyser, W.Va., and Maj. William McKinley was on his staff.
14. First-baseman Bob Robertson of Mount Savage had eight assists for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets on June 21, 1971.
15. Escaped slaves coming north on the Underground Railroad hid in tunnels under the church.
16. What’s thought to be Indian Chief Will’s grave is on Will’s Mountain. Will wasn’t his name, and he probably wasn’t a chief. He likely was called Chief Will by English settlers who couldn’t pronounce his real name (which may be lost to memory).
17. FSU was established as State Normal School #2 in 1898 and later became Frostburg State Teachers College. The first State Normal School opened in 1866 and now is Towson University.
18. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert W. Hartsock threw himself onto a satchel charge that exploded and mortally wounded him in Vietnam. He lived long enough to put down suppressing fire on an enemy squad, saving the lives of other American soldiers. He was born in Cumberland, lived at RD 1, Flintstone, and graduated from Everett (Pa.) High School. The chapel at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery is dedicated to his memory.
19. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Roger B. Taney is the last surviving Pearl Harbor ship. Named for the U.S. Supreme Court chief justice from Maryland, she was commissioned in 1936, served continuously through the Vietnam War and was decommissioned in 1986. A National Historic Landmark like USS Constellation (see Question No. 6), the two are docked in Baltimore.
20. USS Cumberland was a 50-gun steel-hulled sailing frigate in the U.S. Navy during the Civil War and the first ship to be sunk by the ironclad CSS Virginia (what some people — mostly northerners — refer to as the Merrimac of Monitor and Merrimac fame). Virginia actually suffered more damage from ramming Cumberland than Monitor inflicted on her.
Answer to bonus question: USS Cumberland was named after the Cumberland River, not Cumberland, Maryland.
We’re now planning a West Virginia trivia quiz.
