WESTERNPORT - Betty Josephine Nehring, 87, of Westernport, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Moran Manor Nursing Home. Born on July 11, 1932, in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Lula (Robinette) Nehring. Betty Jo is survived by her sister, Mary (Jeanne) Lowery,…