Here are the answers to Sunday’s West Virginia trivia test:
(1) The New River is misnamed because it is one of the world’s oldest rivers. Until 2003, it was home to the world’s longest steel arch bridge (the arch is 1,700 feet long and 3,030 feet overall). Unlike most of our rivers, it flows from south to north.
(2) Three U.S. Navy ships have been named USS West Virginia. The first two, an armored cruiser and a battleship, were scrapped. The third, a nuclear submarine, is on active duty and underwater most of the time. The battleship’s mast is on permanent display at the West Virginia University campus and above water all of the time.
(3) U.S. Rep. John W. Davis, the only West Virginian so far nominated for president, was chosen on the 103rd ballot at the Democratic National Convention when delegates couldn’t decide between Alfred E. Smith and William G. McAdoo. Davis got 28.8% of the popular vote — the lowest ever received by a Democratic nominee — and lost the election to incumbent President Calvin Coolidge.
(4) The Golden Rainbow Trout (a descendent of the California Golden Trout) was first bred in the Petersburg State Trout Hatchery in Grant County. The Golden Delicious apple originated in Clay County. The Golden Horseshoe Award is a prestigious honor given to eighth-grade students for their knowledge of West Virginia history.
(5) The highest point in the state is Spruce Knob in Pendleton County (4,863 feet), and the lowest is the Potomac River at Harper’s Ferry (247 feet above sea level).
(6) A trick question. Astronaut Jon McBride is from Charleston. Story Musgrave was born in California. Yeager, who is from Myra, West Virginia, broke the sound barrier but was not an astronaut.
(7) The highest standard-gauge railroad point east of the Rocky Mountains is at Bald Knob, about 4,800 feet above sea level. You get there via the Cass Scenic Railroad.
(8) The giant sloth, Megalonyx Jeffersonii, is West Virginia’s state fossil. It was named after Thomas Jefferson because soldiers in Greenbrier County found its bones in 1795, thought it was a large lion and sent them to Jefferson — who was an amateur paleontologist and soon-to-be vice president. After he became president, Jefferson told Lewis and Clark to look out for the animal during their expedition of discovery. They didn’t find it because it was extinct.
(9) Georgeann Wells of West Virginia University was the first female college basketball player to dunk in a game, against the University of Charleston on Dec. 21, 1984.
(10) Frank Buckles, who lived on a farm near Charles Town, died in 2011 at age 110. He was the last surviving American veteran of World War I, having been an ambulance driver on the Western Front. He lied about his age in order to enlist, and while a merchant seaman during World War II was captured and held prisoner for three years by the Japanese.
(11) Cecil Underwood was West Virginia’s youngest governor at age 34 in 1956 and its oldest governor at age 74 in 1996.
(12) West Virginia enacted the nation’s first sales tax in 1921. New York passed the first drunken driving law in 1910, and Massachusetts created the first state militia.
(13) Mole Hill was renamed Mountain. (What else?)
(14) 75% of West Virginia is covered by forests.
(15) West Virginia University and the University of Pittsburgh played the first college football game broadcast on radio (KDKA) at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh in 1921. Pitt scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win, 21-13.
(16) Jerry West (gold medalist with the 1960 basketball team) and Mary Lou Retton (1984 all-around gymnastic gold medalist) have appeared on a Wheaties cereal box. Ginny Thrasher, gold medalist in the women’s 10-meter air rifle in 2016, has not.
(17) More than 100,000 members of the 13th Army Corps trained in the area surrounding Elkins because the terrain was similar to that in Italy and elsewhere in Europe. Unexploded ordnance has been found at Dolly Sods and elsewhere nearby.
(18) Dave Tork, who graduated from Fairmont Senior High School and West Virginia University, set a world record in the pole vault in 1962. He was the 1963 Pan American Games champion and had a personal best of 5.08 meters — about 16 1/2 feet. He qualified for the 1964 Olympics but was not able to compete. He used a fiberglass pole, rather than one made of metal or bamboo.
(19) A trick question. Confederate Gen. Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson was born at Clarksburg in what then was Virginia, but now is West Virginia.
(20) Jackson conducted a Sunday school for slaves and taught them to read and write, in violation of Virginia’s laws. He also loaned one of his slaves to someone else to work as a hotel waiter so he could earn money to buy his freedom.
Bonus question: West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky and Missouri were the slave states that remained part of the Union, although the Confederacy claimed Kentucky and Missouri because representatives from those states served in the rebel Congress.
