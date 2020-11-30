Rest assured, bells will be ringing, red kettles abound, throughout the Western Maryland region this holiday season. In spite of every hardship, local chapters of charities and nonprofits like the Salvation Army and Tri-State Toys for Happiness are still alive and kicking.
It’s the holidays, when charitable feelings linger in the air. Something about the time of year, and natural endings it produces, soften the heart.
And in a year like this, where purse strings have tightened and belt loops are pulled taught, it’s of utmost importance to keep in mind those in less fortunate circumstances.
Charities, whose mission it is to fill in the gaps, have seen the need increase. In times when money is tight, donations become even more important as need grows. It’s a cruel paradox.
The Western Maryland Food Bank has seen a drastic rise in the number of families in need of its support. The Salvation Army has kettles out at Big Lots, Save A Lot on Industrial Boulevard and Walmart in LaVale. Tri-State Toys for Happiness has had to cancel most of its fundraising efforts, but will have its Stuff-A-Truck event at Ollies in LaVale on Dec. 11 and Chick-fil-A stores in Allegany County will be conducting a fundraiser for the group on Tuesday.
Make no mistake, the giving spirit is already in the community. On Monday on its Facebook page, the Salvation Army announced that all of the current angels in its Angel Tree program have already been adopted.
Our community is stepping up to the plate and going to bat for people who may be our neighbors or who we may not even know.
It’s fine to celebrate the victories. In the business of fighting inequity, you’ve got to take them when you can get them. But it’s just as important to know, fighting inequity is like building sandcastles to stem the tides of the oceans.
It’s a task about striving for an ideal rather than fighting for a solidified endpoint. If you think you’ve ended inequity in a community, then it’s time to move on to the next problem. As of yet, we haven’t figured out how to create a Star Trek utopian society.
In our country alone, millions will still be in food lines, out of jobs and unable to see family. Around the globe, people will be hungry and stuck in war torn countries.
However, that doesn’t mean give up, only fight harder, even when the chips are down, especially so. These local charities could use the help to continue to help. You may be asking, what can I do? They could use volunteers to ring bells, and if that’s too in-person, online donations can’t hurt.
The health of a community is determined by how it treats the most vulnerable within it. Let’s work to have a happy and healthy holiday season by giving to those in need.
