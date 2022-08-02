The COVID-19 virus never really left our lives, but thanks to vaccinations and the burn through of the populace, it had quieted down a bit.
Of course, like a bad habit, the nasty little virus has retuned with a vengeance.
On Friday, Allegany County had the highest weekly COVID-19 rate in Maryland at 46.66 cases per 100,000 people. The statewide average was 27.13 per 100,000. The Health Department reports results each Friday.
The county was one of three in Maryland to reach the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” category for community level spread of the virus.
The new variant is the BA.5 variant, a branch-off of the omicron variant, which caused the previous spike in cases.
Again comes the message about protecting ourselves and our loved ones from contracting the illness.
The fixes haven’t changed. The best way to prevent a serious case of the illness is to be vaccinated and up to date on booster shots.
Maryland received doses of a new protein-based vaccine — a type of vaccine that has been in use for decades to fight diseases like influenza — called Novavax last week. It is said to be 90% effective at preventing illness from COVID-19.
It also can’t hurt to consider wearing a mask when in a crowded and poorly ventilated place.
Get tested if you feel any symptoms or have been potentially exposed to someone who tested positive.
Although hospitalizations are down from their peaks, COVID-19 can still do long-lasting damage and severely degrade quality of life even without causing hospitalization.
Especially with schools opening for the year in less than a month, we should do our best to get the virus under control again. There’s nothing that the school-aged children in the county need less than another disrupted and chaotic school year.
We have the ability to swim through this wave and emerge on the other side, but we need to show the willpower to do so, lest it again wash over us.
