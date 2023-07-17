Budgeting, especially at the governmental level, can be tricky. Revenue ebbs and flows almost on a daily basis.
According to reporting from Maryland Matters, Maryland lawmakers are getting a front-row seat to a lesson on government budgeting.
What was estimated to be a budget surplus of $5.5 billion at the start of the year is now looking to be a $1 billion deficit by 2028, the largest since the 2008 recession.
Big dreams and robust programs come with big price tags.
To be fair, when Gov. Wes Moore introduced his budget in January, both 2025 and 2026 were estimated to result in budget surpluses of more than $200 million, according to Maryland Matters. However, new analysis suggests the 2025 budget could result in a more than $400 million deficit.
These are some truly staggering changes in estimates and reflect a much grimmer reality for the state than anyone expected.
Analysts cited in the Maryland Matters report suggest that four bills of high priority for Gov. Moore are significant weights on the budget — enhancing existing tax credits for some military retirees, permanent extension of the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, the Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program and the Blueprint for Education funding plan.
House Minority Leader Del. Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany) said lawmakers should consider paring back the cost of the Blueprint education plan.
“The problem is that we’re just spending so much on it,” he said. “I think that we’re going to have to be realistic with each other and realistic with our constituents. We can’t afford (the Blueprint plan). We can’t afford the pie-in-the-sky estimates of going and increasing everybody’s salary that works at every school from Oakland to Ocean City.”
Backing away from any one of these bills is likely to be politically unviable. No one wants to be the person taking from veterans, children, families needing leave or rather popular tax credit programs.
It is the first real test for Moore’s administration, and it’s a test that all Marylanders can’t afford for his administration to fail.
Spending is easy, budgeting is hard.
