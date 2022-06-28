The Maryland Primary, even though it’s already been delayed once, is fast approaching. The July 19 vote promises to be a hot one in multiple ways.
Tuesday was the last day to register to vote; however, Maryland does allow voters to register same-day, if they vote at an early voting center in their county of residence or at their assigned Election Day polling center. Those who do that must bring appropriate documentation that they live in Maryland — driver’s license, paycheck, bank statement or utility bill with address and name on it.
The gubernatorial field is far from having a favorite, according to polls conducted recently by Goucher College in Towson.
The Democratic ticket features a whopping nine candidates, none of whom have a majority of support.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Fanchot holds a slight edge with 16% of support over author and veteran Wes Moore and former United States Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, who both have 14% support. Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler has 5%, John King is at 4%, Jon Baron and Ashwani Jain at 2% follow behind.
In fact, 35% of registered Democrats say they are undecided, with 63% of Democratic voters overall saying they’re open to changing their mind.
The Republican side shows more coherence at the moment with just two candidates for the nomination in Dan Cox and Kelly Schulz. Cox holds a slight edge over Schultz, the former secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce, as the two poll at 25% and 22% respectively. Like with the Democrats, a large portion of prospective Republican voters — 44% — say they are undecided.
The dividing line among the Republican candidates is between the big name endorsements each has secured. Cox is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Schultz is endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan.
Maryland is a bit quirky in that, unlike some states, what voters from the Democratic party think of the candidates for the Republican party matters a little more than normal.
“Given the political demographics of the state, Republican candidates must earn around a quarter of Democratic votes to win statewide office,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College. “Our polling suggests that the Republican primary race is competitive between Cox and Schulz, but that Schulz is in the best position to be competitive against the Democratic nominee in the general election.”
At the moment, it’s anyone’s game, especially when it’s taken into account that July is a big vacation month. Many will prioritize vacations over primary elections.
Although, there are plenty of alternative options. Mail-in voting is still allowed in the state and the early voting window opens July 7 and runs through July 14.
Make your voice heard and vote in the primary, more than usual it could make a difference in outcome.
