If it feels like there are less options when you go shopping, shelves are a little emptier, more staple products missing from the market than normal, you probably aren’t imagining it.
The country has been hit by a wave of recalls, the likes of which we haven’t seen in at least 10 years.
According to a report from the insurance firm Sedgwick, over 900 million product units — cars, clothes, bicycles, etc. — have been recalled in the first quarter of the year, the most in 10 years.
Pharmaceutical companies have recalled 435 million units of products, the most in 15 years, according to Sedgwick.
Recalls seem to hit headlines most often when they revolve around cars. In fact, on Wednesday, Ford recalled 2.9 million vehicles for potentially rolling away while parked.
But recalls happen everywhere and when the supply chain is so snarled up, and whole industries are dominated by a few mega companies, you get severe shortages of important products like baby formula or peanut butter.
The baby formula shortage, which has resulted in the federal government shipping in formula from Europe and Australia, is pretty well-known at this point.
Abbott controlled over 40% of the market. It’s Michigan plant, the one that was shut down due to a recall, produced half of the company’s domestic baby formula product.
The recent Jif peanut butter recall due to a salmonella outbreak at a Lexington, Kentucky, plant, which was expanded on Monday, and now includes 69 other products on top of the 49 Jif products, follows a similar pattern. Jif’s parent company, J.M. Smucker, according to Food Business News, holds over a 50% share of the peanut butter market. Jif accounts for one-third of peanut butter sales in the United States, says Statista, an analytics data firm.
If Jif goes down, the rest of the industry buckles under the added load. Both peanut butter and formula industry shortages are cases of too many eggs in one basket.
There are other shortages, still caused by supply chain snafus, but in less bottlenecked industries.
There is talk of feminine hygiene product shortages in certain areas of the country. Prices are already on the rise. A Bloomberg report found that “the cost of pads is up 8.3% and the cost of tampons is up 9.8%.”
In this industry there are at least five companies — Procter & Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm, Kimberly and Kao Corporation — competing for shares of the market. So what’s the deal?
Well, it’s oil. Key materials used to make feminine hygiene products use oil extracts. Which makes us a bit concerned about the health impacts, but that’s a different topic.
“They’re not unrelated because our world, our cultures, run off of petroleum,” said Tom Martin, a University of South Dakota business professor, in an interview with Fox 8 news in South Dakota. “Whether it’s the fuel that’s moving products or so many things contain plastic and where does plastic come from? Petroleum.”
The supply chain is a big and complex beast. Each recall and every geopolitical crisis adds weight. There are some easy answers to come up with — like not having specialized market monopolies loading up industry keystone brands on one factory — that are hard to implement without political interference. We can be smarter about this, there just has to be some better business decision-making from the top down.
