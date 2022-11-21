The holiday travel season sneaks up on us every year and we’re never completely ready for it.
Many are probably well into the process of packing bags, checking to make sure everything is where it needs to be, double checking and still forgetting something anyway. Heck, some of us may already be on the road, at the in-laws or with distant relatives; if not in relation, in distance.
It can be easy to get distracted, caught up in the whirlwind and make less-than-ideal decisions on the road.
In Maryland, AAA Mid-Atlantic expects there will be more than 1 million people on the road that travel over 50 miles this week. Across the nation, about 54 million will take to the roads and skies, just below the high of 55.4 million we saw in 2019.
More than 90% of residents will travel by car, Ragina Ali, Public and Government Affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said. “We have seen that travel is certainly rebounding in a big way throughout this year. Nationally, AAA expects to rescue more than 400,000 stranded motorists over this Thanksgiving holiday period, with more than 9,000 of them here in Maryland.
Across the country, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 28% of Americans are hitting the road for Thanksgiving and another 31% plan to travel for Christmas.
Of the respondents to the American Hotel and Lodging Association survey, 85% said that gas prices and inflation were on their minds when they were deciding whether or not to travel. Less, at 70%, said they were concerned with COVID-19.
So, keep your head on a swivel on the roadways and don’t let frustration get the best of you. Those petty irritations are temporary. And, make sure your vehicle is roadworthy and ready for the trip.
The holiday season is a wonderful time of year filled with cheer. We’ll all make it to where we’re trying to go in time for turkey and stuffing — it doesn’t have to be a race.
