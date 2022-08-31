What NASA is attempting to do with its Artemis 1 mission, which will return humans to the moon should everything go right, is nothing short of an awe-inspiring feat.
“Space: The final frontier.” It’s just as true today as it was in the 1960s when William Shatner said it in the opening narrative of “Star Trek.”
We put a man on the moon in 1969 and haven’t been back since 1972. An estimated 600 million to 650 million people worldwide watched Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the moon, according to the New York Times. It remains one of the most well-watched events in history.
The grand aspiration to land a man on the moon — importantly, before the Soviets could — united the country behind a common goal and was a moment of grand appreciation for a nation that could accomplish such a feat and the human condition that can achieve anything it sets its mind to and works together toward.
Today, NASA is aiming to launch an unmanned rocket, the most powerful the space agency has ever built, in the first stage of the Artemis 1 mission. It’s called a shakedown cruise and the goal is to test NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion Crew Capsule.
Should all go well, it will travel to the moon, deploy a few satellites and then sit in orbit. NASA will then practice operating the spacecraft, get a feel for the conditions a prospective crew will experience on the moon and see if they can pilot it back to Earth safely.
There’s no guarantee of a launch today. The previous launch scheduled for Monday was scrapped due to an issue with an engine leaking hydrogen fuel.
NASA has seemingly learned from the past. The last thing anyone wants is another disaster, which could set the moon program back for years. Everything now must be perfect and in place and anything less is unacceptable to launch.
It’s the right attitude to have for such an expensive and important mission. Look to the sky today as we again strive for the moon.
