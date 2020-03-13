Today is Friday, the 13th day of March, in the year 2020 of the Common Era (or, if you prefer, the Year of Our Lord 2020).
If the idea of Friday the 13th leaves you with trepidation, you are a paraskevidekatriaphobic. If the number 13 by itself put the wind up your back, that makes you a triskaidekaphobic. The Ides of March, which marked the end of Julius Caesar’s reign, don’t start until Sunday.
Polls indicate that only 9 to 13% of the American people believe Friday the 13th is unlucky. In Italy and China, 13 is a lucky number — just as it was in ancient Egypt and is today at Colgate University, which was founded in 1819 by 13 men with $13 and 13 prayers.
Notable people afraid of the number 13 included J. Paul Getty, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Napoleon and Winston Churchill, who refused to sit in row 13 in either a theater or an airplane.
One story holds that Christopher Columbus actually made landfall in the New World on Oct. 13, 1492, but altered the date to Oct. 12 — most likely to avoid the bad luck of 13. We have been unable to find anything to substantiate this. Descendants of the Native Americans he met would say the bad luck was theirs.
Folklore holds that it’s because on Friday, Oct. 13, 1307, agents of France’s King Philip arrested many of the Knights Templar, charging them with heresy and other offenses (most of which are too disgusting to list here and were trumped-up accusations).
Philip and France were broke, and the Templars were not. They were wealthy, paid no taxes and had license from the pope to go and do wherever and whatever they liked. Known formally as the Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and the Temple of Solomon, they were anything but poor.
They were the world’s first bankers. Travelers to the Holy Land deposited their money with Templars at the start of the journey and were given a voucher that would allow them to reclaim money from other Templars at their destination — for a fee, of course.
Friday has long been thought to be unlucky. Sailors didn’t want to go to sea on Friday, farmers wouldn’t plant crops on Friday, and so on. However, Good Friday was lucky, and new sailors were pleased to begin their maiden voyages on that day.
Some say 13 is unlucky because that’s how many were at the table for the Last Supper: Christ and his 12 disciples, one of whom — Judas — would betray Jesus and die by his own hand.
That is reflected in Norse mythology, which holds that when 12 gods sat down to dinner in Valhalla, Loki (the god of mischief) crashed the party. He then tricked Hoder (the blind god of darkness) into shooting Baldr (the god of light, joy and purity) with an arrow, killing him.
Some biblical scholars believe that Eve gave Adam the forbidden fruit on a Friday, and that Cain slew Abel on Friday the 13th. Nothing names months or days of the week in Genesis — just reference to what God did on the first day, second day and so on ... resting, of course, on the seventh. Besides, Sunday and Monday are named after the sun and the moon, and weekdays are named after pagan gods and wouldn’t be in the Bible anyway.
Fear of 13 reached its zenith in the building of new hotels with what was called the 14th floor, but was in fact the 13th floor. Hospitals and hotels didn’t have a Room 13, nor airports a Gate 13.
Here are a few facts about the number 13:
Every year has at least one Friday the 13th, but no more than three, and for there to be a Friday the 13th, the first day of the month must be a Sunday.
• There are about 13 cycles of the moon each year.
• There are 13 cards in each suit in a standard deck of playing cards.
• The four seasons each have 13 weeks.
• Children become teenagers at age 13.
• The dollar bill has icons with 13 elements, including the pyramid, letters in “E Pluribus Unum,” 13 arrows and 13 stars.
• Prohibition in the United States lasted for 13 years, from 1920 to 1933.
• 13 is a prime number, which means it cannot be formed by multiplying two smaller numbers other than 1.
• The number 13 is highly represented at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose: 13 bathrooms, 13 steps in the staircases, etc.
• Apollo 13 aborted its landing on the moon because of an onboard explosion, but returned safely to earth.
If you’re thinking about not leaving the house today because it’s Friday the 13th and you don’t want something unfortunate to happen, consider this:
More accidents happen at home than anywhere else.
