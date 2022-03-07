“It’s the people,” said Jeff Mallow, a local bartender at the Toasted Goat, during the 18th year of the Hooley Plunge over the weekend at Rocky Gap State Park.
Mallow was asked what his favorite part of the plunge was and that was his answer.
With over $94,000 raised and donated to the event, even prior to the plunge itself taking place, it’s hard not to agree with Mallow. It was the people of Western Maryland, our friends and neighbors, who made it all happen.
Dottie Turner has been the area director of the Special Olympics for nearly 30 years and has a sibling who is a Special Olympian.
Mallow’s sentiments were echoed by other attendees. The people came out and the people showed up.
And it’s great to see. The fog of the pandemic seems to be clearing and the community is emerging — maybe not better off for having gone through it — but we’re emerging from it nonetheless, and undaunted in spirit at that.
Life can and does go on.
The $94,000 that was raised last weekend is a far cry from where the plunge first began, with only a handful of people in attendance.
While other prominent events like the Frostburg Shamrock Shuffle, which won’t be holding an official get together this year, are opting to wait it out a bit longer. Frostburg businesses may still have their own events during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend.
The Hooley Pub Crawl will be returning to downtown Cumberland for the first time since 2019 this weekend, too — with 19 Cumberland businesses deciding to participate.
No doubt, festivals like DelFest might finally be able to breathe a little easier with late May in sight, seeing that the community is still here and strong in support of the events it loves.
People are champing at the bit to get out there and help out and have fun while they’re doing so. The pandemic disrupted a number of things — just about everything really — but the spirit of the community, and that’s just great to see.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.