It’s six months past the observance of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, held annually in March, but the death of actor Chadwick Boseman last week is shocking enough to warrant a fresh look at the disease that claims the lives of an estimated 53,200 Americans each year.
In the United States, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for men and women combined.
Boseman, who portrayed groundbreaking baseball player Jackie Robinson, performer James Brown and future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall on film, died Friday at the age of 43. The former playwright may be best known as the superhero, King T’Challa, The Black Panther, in Marvel Studios movies.
He was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, his family said, but never spoke publicly about it. Boseman had “countless surgeries and chemotherapy” before succumbing.
Only his loved ones and the physicians and other medical staff who treated him know the details of his struggle to survive, which is as it should be. Patients with stage 3 colon cancer have about a 40 percent chance of cure. It’s too bad that Boseman came out on the losing end of the estimate. We don’t know if any of his relatives have been similarly afflicted, making him genetically predisposed.
You may remember that TV news anchor and personality Katie Couric’s first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colorectal cancer in 1998 at the age of 42. Their daughters were only 2 and 6 years old. It affected Couric so profoundly that the “Today” show co-host later underwent a televised colonoscopy to reassure viewers of the procedure’s brevity and simplicity.
The American Cancer Society recommends that people without risk factors for colorectal cancer start getting screened at age 45 or earlier and be retested every 10 years. Individuals with a family history of the disease should start sooner.
There may not be symptoms in the beginning, but the disease may manifest itself in these ways:
• A change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, constipation, or narrowing of the stool, that lasts for more than a few days.
• A feeling that you need to have a bowel movement that’s not relieved by having one.
• Rectal bleeding with bright red blood.
• Blood in the stool, which might make the stool look dark brown or black.
• Cramping or abdominal pain.
• Weakness and fatigue.
• Unintended weight loss.
Symptoms can be caused by conditions other than colorectal cancer, such as infection, hemorrhoids or irritable bowel syndrome, but it’s important to see a health care provider so the cause can be found and treated, if necessary.
The human body at some point lets its owner know when something is wrong. Heed the warning signs. Like most life-threatening conditions, early detection is the first step in confronting and defeating the enemy within.
