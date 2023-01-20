Maryland Gov. Wes Moore officially took office this week, breaking dawn on the next era of politics from the state’s highest office.
It is a new era in a number of ways. Moore is, after all, the first Black governor of Maryland, but in many ways, it is something of a continuation of a pattern.
The state, since 1995, has flopped between Republican and Democrat each time a new person has taken the seat.
Moore’s predecessor, Larry Hogan, proved to be one of the most popular governors in the country and will be a tough act to follow.
Hogan was the first Republican to hold the office for a full two terms since Theodore McKeld did from 1951-1959. He exited the office with a 77% approval rating with registered voters, according to a poll conducted by Gonzales Research.
Hogan guided the state through the COVID-19 pandemic and tackled several tax and environmental challenges, seeking a fiscally sound and healthy Maryland.
Moore will have much goodwill to work with. He was elected in a landslide — the largest in four decades — a 32-point victory over challenger Dan Cox.
“It is time for our policies to be as bold as our aspirations — and to confront the fact that we have been offered false choices,” Moore said. “We do not have to choose between a competitive economy and an equitable one.”
Moore campaigned on issues like supporting first responders, bringing an analytical and data-driven approach to incarceration, improving education and fighting climate change.
On his first day in office, Moore released $69 million in state funds to train abortion care providers, implement a program for paid family leave and lay the groundwork for the recreational marijuana industry.
The General Assembly authorized the funding last year in four bills that Hogan either refused to sign or vetoed.
It seems as though Moore has hit the ground running. Let’s hope he keeps the interests of all Marylanders at heart these next four years — not just those inside the beltway.
