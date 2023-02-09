The derailment of a freight train in a rural Ohio town last week is a fiery reminder of the potential dangers associated with train accidents.
The overturned train cars were carrying toxic chemicals that when burned had hazardous side effects. The thick plumes of dark smoke prompted both Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to call for some residents of East Palestine and neighboring Beaver County, Pennsylvania, to evacuate. The town is located about 40 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.
Residents in the evacuation zone returned to their homes five days after the incident when air quality returned to acceptable levels.
The event has brought to mind a few uncomfortable what-ifs. Trains and railroads contributed significantly to the midcentury growth of Cumberland, Western Maryland and West Virginia. The tracks run through our towns and cities to this day.
Hundreds of trains pass through Cumberland weekly, and derailments — although rare — do happen. It’s unlikely, but we could even end up under an evacuation order should a train carrying hazardous materials derail near town.
Suddenly, what’s usually a remote and out-of-mind thought is a little closer to the fore.
You don’t have to look much further than 2017, when a CSX Transportation freight train in Hyndman, Pennsylvania, derailed due to improper handbrake use and forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 of the town’s residents.
Government accident data shows that accidents are still infrequent, with a rate of 17.4 per million train miles in 2019. Overall, transporting goods via the railroad is still one of the safest ways to travel.
According to Ian Jefferies, head of the Association of American Railroads trade group, 99.9% of all hazardous material shipments arrive at their destinations safely.
Derailments happen, but so, too, do car crashes and at a much higher rate with sometimes dire consequences.
The best way for the average person to avoid train accidents is still to employ safe practices at rail crossings — don’t stop on or crowd the tracks, especially when the crossing gates are activated and red lights are flashing.
