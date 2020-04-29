Maryland’s government has yielded to pressure, reason and inevitability in deciding to release information about nursing homes that have been stricken by the coronavirus.
This is long overdue. More than a dozen other states are already doing this. Maryland had refused to do so, citing privacy concerns. Now, the federal government is saying the public must be told.
Maryland officials said that by identifying the nursing homes where the coronavirus has been detected, the patients who have contracted it might somehow become identifiable.
That was never a satisfactory reason.
Government at all levels can use “privacy concerns” and other means to justify withholding information the public needs — a shield against outside efforts to require accountability and transparency.
It’s hard to say what purpose Maryland’s government feels would be served by withholding the names of extended-care facilities where the coronavirus has been detected.
Maybe it was just a deflection of responsibility.
The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) says privacy interests are not absolute in a public health crisis, and if COVID-19 isn’t a public health crisis, we don’t know what is.
Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said individual health information can be disclosed “to anyone as necessary to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health and safety of … the public.”
The public is entitled to know where the threats to its health and safety are lurking, and many are lurking in nursing homes and elsewhere people are gathered.
The Baltimore Sun reported this week that long-term care facilities account for many of the COVID-19 deaths in Maryland — 67% of them in Baltimore County, 71% in Anne Arundel County and more than 90% in Carroll County, where more than two dozen have died in one nursing home.
In announcing that Maryland will now release the names of coronavirus-stricken nursing homes, Gov. Larry Hogan said “Keeping Marylanders informed and being transparent with the facts continues to be at the heart of our response to COVID-19.”
Transparency has been inadequate across the board.
Pressure has been mounting on the federal, state and local levels of government to be more transparent about tracking COVID-19 infections and deaths.
The Associated Press reported recently that “Public health experts say the lack of transparency has been a major blindspot, and that publicizing outbreaks as they happen could not only alert nearby communities and anguished relatives but also help officials see where to focus testing and other safety measures.”
The pressure has come from the public, including not just the media, but — as The Sun reported — families, patient advocates and even the state’s nursing home industry, which requested information on coronavirus outbreaks but was turned down.
The Allegany County Health Department had said its only responsibility was to contact the employer or facility where a coronavirus-infected individual is located, at which point the facility would be required to inform other staff, residents and their families — but not the public.
Cumberland Healthcare Center broke the ice by choosing to add the public to the list of those it notified.
The likely game-changer is a new requirement announced by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that nursing homes alert all residents and their families or representatives within 12 hours of positive test results for the coronavirus.
That information also will have to be reported to the CDC and be made public. Maryland will release the information because it has been told to do so.
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said “It’s important that patients and their families have the information that they need, and they need to understand what’s going on in the nursing home.”
As of Tuesday morning, at least 73 of Allegany County’s 115 diagnosed COVID-19 cases were associated with the Cumberland Healthcare Center, including residents and staff and the staff’s family members.
Mineral County, West Virginia, had 15 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, and a number are said to involve people who work in Allegany County — but nobody is being told where they work.
Where are the coronavirus cases? The public may be exposed to them without knowing it. What is our risk?
Maryland is listing coronavirus cases by county and by Zip Code, but not by community, and only if there are 10 or more in that Zip Code, at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov. As of April 28, 104 cases were in Zip Code 21502, which is Cumberland and surrounding areas, including LaVale.
The more we know about what’s going on with COVID-19 — the more the government tells us about where it is — the better we will be able to protect ourselves against it.
