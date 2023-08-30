This Labor Day weekend promises to be a busy one on area roadways and in the skies. In some respects, it represents the end of the peak summer travel season — and we like to go out in full force.
However, this season promises to be a bit different with Hurricane Idalia having just finished battering the Southeast, which could disrupt travel plans as cleanup continues.
AAA expects Labor Day weekend travel to be heavier than in 2022, with most travelers opting to drive to their destination of choice, and despite gas prices being on the rise throughout August.
On Friday, the average gas price nationally was $3.82, a bit lower in Cumberland at $3.67. West Virginia drivers are paying an average of $3.64 for a gallon of gas and the average cost in Pennsylvania is $3.87.
If you’re headed to the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind only the Juneteenth weekend, which included Father’s Day, and the Presidents Day break.
The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 14 million passengers from Friday through Wednesday, up nearly 11% over the same weekend last year.
“Whether you are hitting the road, headed to the airport or getting ready to set to sail over the holiday weekend, travelers should expect a lot of company and plan accordingly,” Ragina C. Ali, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson in Maryland and Washington, D.C., said. “Drivers, in particular, should ensure their vehicles are road ready, especially given the toll summer heat can take on batteries and tires.”
As with every holiday and the start of the school year, we remind drivers to exercise increased patience. More motorists translates to more bad habits on roadways, and it doesn’t matter who is right or wrong in a serious wreck.
According to AAA, the best times to drive are after 6 p.m. on Saturday and after 7 p.m. when heading home on Monday. For curious minds, the worst times to be on the road are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
Travel safely out there. The weather in our neck of the woods looks picture perfect throughout the weekend.
