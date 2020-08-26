The end of Gov. Larry Hogan’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order in May brought with it the steady return of heavy traffic in Maryland cities large and small.
We are a mobile society and it was seemingly impossible for some people to stay put, even when only folks with essential jobs were permitted to be out and about.
Current restrictions requiring self-quarantine after visiting certain states are like face covering requirements — they are based on the honor system and many citizens have proven to be less than honorable. Americans like to travel and that’s what they’re doing.
Look Alive, a regional pedestrian and bicycle safety program that combines education and enforcement across the Baltimore metropolitan region, sent a recent email message saying that while traffic is still reduced overall, police agencies have reported that drivers are taking advantage of the pandemic by ignoring speed limits and other laws.
With pedestrians sometimes stepping into city streets to maintain the recommended six-foot social distancing recommendation, that behavior could lead to tragedy.
With summer upon us and slipping away, the safety advocates are reminding residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings.
“These are still tumultuous times as millions of people adapt to the new ‘normal’ and take steps to continue to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” said Mike Kelly, executive director of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council. “We want everyone to remember that safety applies to driving, walking and bicycling, too.”
Look Alive offered numerous following tips to stay safe on streets and highways.
If you’re driving …
• Obey speed limits, even when tempted to go faster because of fewer cars on the road.
• Always come to a complete stop at red lights and stop signs.
• Watch and stop for people crossing the street.
• Avoid using your cell phone, and never text while driving.
• Be alert for people who may occasionally step into the roadway as they attempt to maintain social distancing.
If you’re walking …
• Cross at the corner and use crosswalks when available.
• Use caution and double check for vehicles if you are stepping into the street for any reason.
• If you’re unable to use a sidewalk, keep close to the edge of the road and face traffic if possible so you can see approaching vehicles.
• Avoid using your cellphone while you’re crossing the street.
• Remain alert to others around you — drivers, bicyclists and other pedestrians.
If you’re biking…
• Obey traffic signs and signals.
• Use hand signals to tell drivers what you intend to do.
• Wear a helmet.
Serious accidents can occur in the blink of an eye, but following common sense guidelines can stop tragedy dead in its tracks.
