If cabin fever has set in, we wouldn’t blame you. So we thought we’d offer you a way to pass the time with a trivia test that involves Cumberland, Allegany County and Maryland.
The answers to each of the following questions have appeared at some point in the past in the Times-News, but we don’t expect you to remember many of them. We invite you to look them up.
The idea is not just to give you something to do, but to offer you an opportunity to learn something about the place where you live.
Our experience has been that every time you look for something, you find something else you didn’t know about.
That is what happened to us while we were doing the research for this quiz. We will even help you out by offering hints on some of the questions.
The questions:
1. Who, what, where or when is or are The Maryland 400. (Hint: It’s not a NASCAR race.)
2. Maryland is sometimes called “Little America” or “America in Miniature” because you can find virtually every kind of terrain here except for deserts. It’s also called “The Free State” and “The Old Line State,” but why? (Hint: One has nothing to do with money, and the other is related to “The Maryland 400.”)
3. Which is the highest elevation in Maryland? Queen’s Point, Backbone Mountain, Negro Mountain, South Mountain, Lover’s Leap or Dan’s Rock?
4. Where is the lowest elevation in Maryland?
5. What is the Maryland state fossil?
6. The U.S. Frigate Constellation is at anchor in Baltimore. She is the last surviving U.S. Navy ship from which war?
7. The president of the United States is also the commander-in-chief of its military. Who was the only president to actually put on a uniform and take command of the troops, and where did he do it? (Hint: He was there nearly 40 years before as an officer serving in a different army.)
8. What famous author inspired a local athletic team’s name?
9. Who is so far the only governor of Maryland from Allegany County?
10. Where did Babe Ruth hit a home run in Cumberland?
11. Only one Major League Most Valuable Player award is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown. Whose is it, and where is it? (Hint: A park has been established and a statue erected in his honor in his hometown.)
12. Where were chariot races conducted in Allegany County? (Hint: It wasn’t at the Fairgo race track.)
13. Union Maj. Gen. George Crook and Brig. Gen. Benjamin Franklin Kelley were captured by Confederate soldiers from McNeill’s Rangers in Cumberland during the Civil War. What two future presidents of the United States were there at the same time, but weren’t targets of the raid and therefore escaped?
14. Who has the Major League Baseball record for most assists in one game by a first baseman?
15. Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Cumberland was part of what major transportation network? (Hint: It wasn’t the C&O Canal or the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad.)
16. Where is Shawnee Indian Chief Will buried?
17. What was Frostburg State University’s first name? (Hint: It’s not “Frostburg State College.”)
18. Which Medal of Honor recipient can be claimed by three area communities?
19. What is the last surviving American warship from the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and what does that have to do with a Maryland trivia quiz?
20. What distinction is held by the warship USS Cumberland?
A bonus question: For what was USS Cumberland named?
The answers will appear on tomorrow’s editorial page.
