Few things in this world cause negative feelings as visceral as when a person or institution placed in a position of power and instilled with people’s trust abuse their standing, especially when they take advantage of and exploit the very people under their care and whose trust they have been given. It’s sickening.
We’ve felt that quite a lot recently after the Maryland Attorney General’s Office released its report detailing 80 years of child sexual abuse within Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese. The stories in the report are explicit, harrowing and horrifying and show a consistent pattern of coverups and negligence on the part of the archdiocese. Predator priests were shipped from school and parish to school and parish, where they were enabled to continue to prey on unsuspecting children.
The report hit home with more than 20 priests and other church leaders who at one time served in Allegany or Garrett counties implicated in the pattern of abuse.
The archdiocese needs to do what is right and operate with total transparency in the matter. It’s, frankly, the bare minimum of what they should do.
That trust is broken; make no mistake. The road to repair will be long and difficult and may not ever be fruitful. Church officials must follow it all the same.
Parts of the report are redacted by court order, including the names of some of the alleged abusers. If the church ever wants to have even a modicum of hope for winning back people’s trust, it has to release the names of those involved.
No magic solution will immediately make the survivors of abuse whole. That will require a lifetime of support.
But some small rectifications can be had.
A good move on the part of the General Assembly for doing what is right in passing legislation last week that allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to seek restitution by lifting the statute of limitations. The abusers and their enablers should pay for the harm they’ve caused and allowed to happen.
It’s about seeking justice for those who have been harmed, and it’s also about making sure it does not happen again. Hopefully, it is a warning to the people and institutions that act as if they have impunity, protecting their own over upholding their moral obligations to their communities.
