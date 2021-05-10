Some things just go together, like peanut butter and jelly, but when it comes to local governments, a concept that seems to make perfect sense can take time and effort to reach fruition.
A proposal requiring public funding must gain the support of a majority of officials and often draws the ire of a few residents who oppose the idea.
That was the case in Frostburg, where elected leaders decided unanimously in 2019 to put City Hall and the police department under the same roof, approving a bond ordinance to bankroll the consolidation project at 37 S. Broadway. Work by Daystar Builders is nearing completion at that address and the moving-in process has begun in earnest. CTN staff writer Brandon Glass, who covers events in the Mountain City, was treated to a tour week before last and shared his observations with readers.
We believe the logical decision to renovate the structure was made with Frostburg’s best interests in mind and now things are coming together nicely.
The current City Hall, located on Main Street in a former bank building, will close its doors when the move is complete. Police officers, who have been working out of temporary quarters on the campus of Frostburg State University, will return to a bigger, better base of operations.
The list of upgrades and amenities is long, but city staffers are excited to have a special room for board, work sessions and city meetings, with Elizabeth Stahlman, city administrator, saying, “This is our dedicated space, we are not sharing it with outside organizations for parties and yoga classes.”
What’s more, doors and customer service counters meet all Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, a major improvement.
“Then I think it benefits the entire community because long term (we’re) only operating one modern, efficient building versus two aging, inefficient buildings,” Stahlman told Glass. “The cost for operation should decrease. Obviously, we have the cost of paying for this, but that was going to be needed at some point in time regardless.”
The public works and community development departments and mayor’s and administrator’s offices are on the second floor. Stahlman said the mayor has not had an office for the last 15 years.
We have the next best thing in Cumberland, with the stately City Hall and Public Safety Building that serves as headquarters for the police and fire departments basically across the street from each other.
Another wise move worth noting was Allegany County government taking advantage of an offer to acquire the former Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. office building and adjoining property and structures on the West Side of Cumberland years ago. Construction of a sheriff’s office nearby adds to the centralization of services.
The Frostburg bond ordinance authorized the city an issuance of $2.9 million through the Maryland Local Government Infrastructure Financing program, raising concerns by some folks who spoke out during public meetings.
Sometimes a municipality spends money for improvements, just like a regular household, and should if the expenditure is reasonable and financing can be arranged. The mayor and commissioners of Frostburg were judicious in their decision, allowing citizens to air their disagreements, and residents of the Mountain City will reap the benefits now and well into the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.