When the Maryland General Assembly struck down Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto Thursday of a redrawn congressional map, they did exactly as the governor said, and made “a mockery of our democracy.”
Maryland is a state where Democrats hold a 2-to-1 advantage over Republicans in terms of registered voters. Yet, the previous map gave Democrats a 7-to-1 advantage in the state’s U.S. House delegation.
The map the governor vetoed that the General Assembly overruled has a chance to give Democrats a clean 8-to-0 sweep. That same map received an F grade from the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a nonpartisan research group.
An F; literally a failing grade.
Where the new map comes up short is on the Eastern Shore.
“This map takes the Eastern Shore and points it into Anne Arundel County,” said state Sen. Edward R. Reilly (R-Anne Arundel) to the Washington Post, noting how the new 1st District would jump the Chesapeake Bay. “And it is my opinion that it is for the sole purpose of removing the sole remaining Republican congressman. And I find that problematic.”
Here in Western Maryland, there already existed a feeling of being left out of the conversation at the federal level. Previous congressional maps changed our district, which was reliably Republican for years, to be somewhere between a toss-up and solidly Democrat.
That’s not to absolve ourselves of some of the problems we face. The recent 2020 census showed the region’s population is shrinking. If it continues that trend, the region’s voices will become quieter and less heard at the federal level.
The rules of congressional map making do make it such that the new map had to continue to expand the 6th District to include a broader population, and geography dictated it expand east.
We need to take steps to make the region an option for the future. Steps are being taken — broadband access, already a vital lifeline in the modern economy — is improving. Funds in the millions have been dedicated to it.
Something like gerrymandering isn’t right or wrong selectively. Gerrymandering, the likes of which this new Maryland congressional map is, is wrong regardless — whether in North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania or Maryland.
This kind of map runs counter to our democracy and creates a system where votes do not count one-to-one, rather it makes them tiered based on the preferences of those in power. It perpetuates an unfair system and serves to further disenfranchise the voice of those already feeling unheard.
