It was great to see the level of support shown Sunday afternoon at the Back the Blue Rally in downtown Cumberland, a local counterpoint to protests against police in other cities across America.
Citizens gathered near City Hall, where they heard numerous speakers tout the importance of officers and the need for them in keeping our community safe and secure. Applause validated their prepared remarks.
We would like to add praise, too. We appreciate the men and women who wear the uniforms of their respective agencies and admire their courage in doing their job in the face of increasing animosity.
Our nation is in the midst of an uproar over the incremental militarization of police and recurring brutality against Blacks and other people of color. Some lawmakers and other leaders are trying to institute sweeping changes to the way policing is conducted, even going so far as reducing money allotted for law enforcement or reallocating some of the funding for mental health services or other directives, while others are pushing back against those efforts.
It’s a complex issue, to say the least. We live in a free society, but some level of order must be maintained or chaos will ensue. But there are times when a person carrying a pistol, ammunition, stun gun and truncheon may not be the best solution to a problem.
It has been pointed out that police are relied upon as a catch-all for all situations, often called when someone is behaving strangely in a public place, especially in cities with large homeless populations. They may respond to someone throwing punches in the air and yelling profanities at an imaginary foe or acting out in some other manner. Without proper training and techniques, the situation could rapidly escalate for the worse. Mental health intervention teams are being utilized in some places and instances, rather than cops, to varying degrees of success.
There is no doubt that we must have people enforcing the laws of the land. Where else would you turn if your car is vandalized, property stolen or forced entry into your home made?
Perversely, though, it is sometimes the person flying the thin blue line flag who believes they are above the law. We have seen stickers in support of police on vehicles driving aggressively and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 mph or parking in a fire lane. So apparently it comes down to this: “I support the police as long as they don’t hassle me.”
We support efforts to hold rogue officers, as few as there may be, more accountable when their actions are egregious, like shooting a fleeing suspect in the back or otherwise using lethal force when their lives are not in peril.
Failure to obey a lawful order doesn’t warrant taking another person’s life. Fleeing or eluding isn’t grounds for a assault with a deadly weapon.
City Police Chief Chuck Ternent told the crowd Sunday that the law enforcement community must respond accordingly. “The nation is changing again, and good or bad, the police department must change with it,” he said.
To that we would add the following, attributed to late theoretical physicist Albert Einstein: “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.”
We are at a pivotal point as a nation in race relations and pursuit of social justice. Let’s smartly envision transformations for the better.
