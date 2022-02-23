The following editorial appeared in The Register-Herald, Beckley, West Virginia, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
In a state that leads most others with a childhood poverty rate pushing 20% and an adult poverty rate not far behind at 16.9%; in a state that ranks second in the nation for grandparents raising grandchildren; in a state where nearly 40% of residents were recently behind on rent, risking eviction; in a state where knowing when the local food bank opens is a means of survival; in a state where nearly 7,000 children are overwhelming a crippled foster care system; here, in this state, our state, West Virginia, under these desperate conditions and austere times for far too many families, for far too many children, a governmental agency is sitting on more than $110 million in unspent welfare funds from a federal program that gives families — mostly children — money for essentials like food, clothes and rent.
Yes, in a state, our state, where great numbers of children are not getting nutritious meals because mom and dad — or grandma — can’t foot the bill, bureaucrats are holding great wads of cash that could ameliorate their hunger and the pain of an empty stomach.
The program that is sitting on the pile of cash is known as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families — TANF. Here in the Mountain State it goes by the name WV Works and it is managed by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Congress created the TANF block grant in 1996 during the Clinton administration through the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996, as part of a federal effort to “end welfare as we know it.”
Under TANF, the federal government provides a block grant to the states, which use the funds to operate their own programs. In order to receive federal funds, states must also spend some of their own dollars on programs for needy families.
The program provides short-term assistance to families with children who are typically already in need of other welfare programs. States oversee their own spending of the money, which can pay for a wide range of programs, including giving cash to struggling families, funding parts of the state’s foster care system and paying for early education programs.
The goal, here, is to assist needy families so that children can be cared for in their own homes, and helping parents move on from federal assistance by connecting them with jobs.
Both worthy goals that we can all get behind.
And, yet, $110 million unspent.
Untapped TANF funds is not just a phenomenon here in West Virginia. ProPublica reported in December that states were sitting on $5.2 billion in TANF reserves amid rising poverty.
But that should not be an excuse for doing nothing here.
Certainly in a state with a workforce participation rate of 55 percent, last of all states, we should have some notion of how those dollars could be spent to get mom and dad back to work.
Certainly there are a number of programs that the money can be and has been spent on from job readiness to pre-employment medical screenings, from helping mothers recover from opioid addiction to support for students at the state’s community and technical colleges.
Maybe we need a program that insists bureaucrats get off their duffs and make an honest daily effort to reach out to these families and offer a hand up and a supportive nudge.
The money and the need are there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.