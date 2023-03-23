Last year’s passage of the legalized recreational marijuana bill means that come July 1, we’re entering a new frontier in Maryland. It’s easy to view it as the grand opening of a new economic industry and taxation vein.
A bill being debated by state lawmakers might have the unintended consequence of crushing other businesses supplying hemp products.
In the intervening years between the societal change in views on marijuana and the state making its recreational use legal — when the 2018 federal farm bill legalized the nationwide production of hemp — a whole industry of CBD products bloomed.
The hemp plant has other medicinal uses outside of what its THC-containing substance does to the mind and body. But a few lines in the new law could undo the whole thing.
The proposed legislation lowers the cap on the number of products with small amounts of THC a business can produce and could require those businesses to fight for highly competitive Maryland cannabis licenses.
This causes a conundrum for CBD producers. Since CBD comes from the plant, it contains small amounts of THC.
CBD-selling outlets for the most part aren’t planning to be in the recreational marijuana-selling business, but the law doesn’t care about intent. It seems like a pretty glaring oversight.
“The entire industry from top to bottom would be relegated to the abyss,” Nicholas Patrick, who owns three stores called Embrace CBD said. “There are at least 60 similar stores in Maryland that specialize in CBD and Delta-8 products. This is a doomsday situation.”
Legalized cannabis is expected to be a multi-billion dollar industry. The state is planning to tax marijuana sales at 6% for the first fiscal year starting this summer. It would increase by 1% each year until 2028, maxing out at 10%.
But, prior to July, it would behoove state lawmakers to make an exception for the CBD sellers. As one industry grows, another doesn’t have to deteriorate.
