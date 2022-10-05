Did you feel that? And we’re not talking about the recent crisp, damp fall air.
A number of Maryland laws changed or went into effect on the first of the month. Chief among the changes was the expansion of the “move over” law, which requires motorists to shift lanes or slow down when approaching any vehicle pulled off to the side of the road with blinkers on.
Previously, the law only required motorists to shift lanes or slow down for emergency vehicles like police cars, ambulances and tow trucks.
Pennsylvania implemented a similar law last year.
“Moving over, or slowing down, isn’t much to ask to help keep everyone safe on our roadways,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Jim Ports said at a news conference.
Violators who get caught will face fines up to $110 and a point on their license. If the driver causes a crash, the fine increases to $150 and three points are added to their license. It’s a $750 fine in the event of a crash that leads to serious injury or death.
This law helps to better give motorists the safety they deserve — we all deserve — in the situation where they end up at the side of the road in need of help. If it prevents even one more person from getting hit on the side of the road it will be worth it.
We should welcome the protection the new law will hopefully provides.
Among the other laws that went into effect, were three we think are pretty obvious choices.
The state put the kibosh on child marriages, raising the age minimum from 15 to 17 with some safeguards.
Also, police are now required to contact a parent or attorney prior to interrogating a child; otherwise, any statements made during that time could be thrown out in court.
And finally, a new law requires gun dealers to have adequate security to avoid and minimize the likelihood of gun theft. It just makes sense that gun dealers be required to be the most responsible among us when it comes to handling guns properly — it seems safe to say, most probably already are.
These highlighted laws really amount to housekeeping on the part of the General Assembly, common sense measures that we probably already should have been practicing even before the legislation was enacted.
