America’s current main adversary is COVID-19, filling cemetery plots, stoking fear and disrupting normal activities, but 75 years ago the country was ecstatic, celebrating its triumph over another foe that originated in Asia and struck a fierce first blow. The lengthy, brutal, costly fight against Japan was over and so was World War II.
Victory over Japan Day or V-J Day marks the announcement of the aggressor nation’s surrender — Aug. 15 in Japan and Aug. 14 in the United States because of differences in time zones. The term also applies to Sept. 2, when the island nation’s capitulation papers actually were inked aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
It was fitting that the ceremony officially ending the war was conducted aboard a U.S. Navy warship, since vessels moored at Battleship Row were the primary targets when the Japanese carried out a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. The Missouri, or Mighty Mo, had been launched a little over a year earlier, in June 1944. The vessel with its array of large, long-range guns is now a floating war memorial at Pearl Harbor.
The name V-J Day was chosen by the Allies after they decided to call May 8 V-E Day for the victory in Europe after formal acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its military.
Japan waved its white flag less than a week after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, decimating the populations of those cities. The Soviet Union declared war on Japan on Aug. 9 and the Japanese government on Aug. 10 communicated its intention to cease hostilities under the terms of the Potsdam Declaration. Japan formally surrendered to the United States, Great Britain and the Soviet Union.
Journalist and former TV news anchor Tom Brokaw wrote “The Greatest Generation,” a book about Americans who grew up during the Great Depression and fought in World War II, or whose labor helped defeat Germany and Japan. Some 16 million Americans served in the United States armed forces during that time, with more than 405,000 killed and over 670,000 wounded. The injuries they suffered and the horrific ways in which they died is the stuff of nightmares.
With profound gratitude, we salute those brave souls who served that are still with us and all the others who have died since leaving the armed forces during the Second World War. We acknowledge the victims of combat who made the ultimate sacrifice to throttle tyranny and preserve our freedom and return independence to the citizens of formerly occupied countries.
The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus is closing in on 165,000 and that is 165,000 too many, but its reach is far eclipsed by the losses suffered in the middle of the last century. As we look toward the past and remember the contributions made overseas and on the home front, we can only hope that citizens will strive to reach the level of cooperation and solidarity shown during that time to eliminate the current threat against our country.
