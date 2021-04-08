If this competition to beat the ever mutating pestilence that is COVID-19 were a race, it would seem, in the region at least, that we have the necessary fuel and equipment to edge out a win. The only question that remains is, do we have the will power?
Around the region — in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties — we’ve seen that vaccination appointments are readily available. The county health departments, hospitals and even retail pharmacies all have open slots for appointments.
One of our reporters signed up on a Thursday, received their first dose on the following Saturday and when they arrived to receive it, there wasn’t even a line.
If you’re particular about the specific vaccine you’re willing to get, you could probably, with a little bit of internet research, work it so you get your choice of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer litter.
Not that it ever was, but it’s no longer a disease only the older populations among us need concern themselves with; one that mostly spares the young and healthy from serious illness.
Gov. Larry Hogan said this week that the state has seen an increase in hospitalizations among Marylanders in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
This shift in hospitalization demographics has been attributed to the spread of more contagious variants of the virus. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the B.1.1.7 variant, otherwise known at the “UK variant” is now the most common strain in the United States.
“Unfortunately these new, more contagious variants that are making people sicker, are spreading like wildfire across the country,” said Hogan.
The governor opened the door for all Marylanders 16 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any mass vaccination site in the state. Starting Tuesday, that group will be eligible at any vaccination location in the state.
Maryland has had more than 1,000 new cases a day in eight of the last ten days. Over 600 cases have been attributed to the UK variant in the state.
In Allegany County, where Frostburg State University had managed to keep cases low during the early parts of the semester, the school has had two weeks of elevated numbers at 19 and 20 new cases, respectively.
In Mineral County, A. Jay Root, the county health department administrator, told a reporter cases are up, but there are fewer people signing up for the vaccine.
Progress has been made, however. Almost 75% of Marylanders 75 years of age and older have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Locally, around 30% of Garrett County citizens have received the first dose of a vaccine and the seven-day positivity rate is 3.5%, which clocks in comfortably below the state rate of 5.56%.
We can beat this virus, be leaders in the state — and have a summer free from most restrictions and all the necessary annoyances associated with lockdown life — we have the materials, but we need to do our part to keep the vaccines flowing into new arms to do so.
