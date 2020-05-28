Voting by mail is becoming a common practice because of the coronavirus pandemic, although some of us prefer — and insist upon — actually going to the polls.
This may be the wave of the future, however, especially given the fondness Americans have developed for going online to do the things we used to do in person. You can have your groceries, prescriptions, meals or virtually anything else — even a new car — delivered to your front door.
Maybe we just like having someone give us an “I VOTED” sticker with an American flag that we can wear, just like one of the name tags we get when registering at a class reunion.
We looked online and found these discussions of voting by mail:
• “To be honest, I never get around to voting by mail. It requires a bit more attention than I have in November. That’s around when I have a lot of essays to grade. I also like going in and voting. Feeling like I’m part of a process. I like to take my daughter to show her what voting is like so that she’ll want to vote someday.”
• “There is something personally rewarding about waiting in line, going into the secret booth and then putting your ballot into the box or computer machine. Sending a ballot in the mail feels like paying a bill.”
• “You want your co-workers and neighbors to see you casting a vote, participating in the democratic process of election ... . Voting is less about convenience than it is about conspicuousness.”
We always have appreciated — and enjoyed — voting in person and without being scrutinized by some government official while we do it. Countless numbers of people around the world wish they could do this. It provides a sense of having done something worthwhile. That said, it won’t bother us to vote by mail this time around. We will have voted, and that’s the important thing.
There is an ongoing disagreement — fueled mostly by partisan politics — as to whether more people vote when they can do so at home. It’s commonly believed that low turnouts benefit Republicans, while high turnouts benefit Democrats.
The Washington Post reported prior to the 2018 mid-term elections that turnouts in the states where everyone could vote at home had seen increased voter rates. However, the Post noted, trying to evaluate the impact of voting at home is difficult because elections are complicated. Each state’s demographics are different, and there are no control groups similar to those used to determine the effectiveness of experimental medications.
Maryland, West Virginia and many other states are gearing up to have their primary elections conducted primarily by mail.
Maryland has sent out about 3.5 million ballots, and nearly half a million have been returned. Absentee ballots requests are being mailed to all registered West Virginia voters.
Mineral County, West Virginia, Clerk Lauren Ellifritz is encouraging residents to vote by mail via absentee ballot. (See: “County clerk urges ...,” May 25 Times-News, Page 1A.) She said steps are being taken to make sure the process is secure.
America’s elections have always been a source of controversy and disagreement because of political differences between the candidates, but now that extends even to the practice of voting itself.
Some people claim voting fraud is rampant — and can be exacerbated when voting isn’t done in person — while others say fraud is rare, and any attempts to legislate safeguards against it are thinly cloaked attempts to disenfranchise certain groups of people who are eligible to vote.
Research by many organizations, including the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University Law school, indicates that voter fraud is far from common — and that includes mail-in ballots.
The Arizona State University’s News21 Journalism project found there had been only 491 proven cases of absentee ballot fraud in the billions of votes cast in American elections since 2000.
Some cases of “ballot harvesting” have been reported, in which people collect absentee ballots and fill them out, but they are rare.
This doesn’t mean voter fraud is nonexistent.
A rural mail carrier in Dry Fork, West Virginia, recently was accused of committing an attempted election fraud by taking five requests for Democratic absentee ballots and re-marking them as requests for Republican ballots.
A Pendleton County elections official noticed the alterations and reported them.
This is a federal offense, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said voters should watch for unexplained or suspicious marks and/or any other irregularity with their ballots. If something looks suspicious, notify the attorney general’s office via its toll-free hotline at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.
Vote by mail, if you wish. This doesn’t undermine democracy but helps to uphold it. Even if you don’t get the sticker, you still can say “I VOTED.”
Like working or shopping from home, voting from home may eventually become the way it’s commonly done. We’d better get used to it.
