It’s unfortunate that we’re here again. For the second election in a row, local counties are in desperate need of some people to volunteer to be election judges.
Last week, the Allegany County Board of Elections said it is seeking to hire about 80 election judges for the upcoming July 19 primary election.
As far away as July seems, it’s right around the corner, when considering the training that goes into getting someone up to date on knowledge and proper equipment usage.
On Tuesday, Mineral County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said the county was about 50 poll workers short of what it needs for the May 10 primary election.
The reasons for the need are multifold. Of course, there’s COVID-19, which caused some election judges to not re-up.
Diane Loibel, Allegany County election administrator, said the number of judges needed is so high because the county was forbid from moving forward with its plan to reduce the number of polling sites from 36 to 25.
The primary being rescheduled because of the court battle surrounding the congressional district map that the General Assembly passed played a part as well. People had planned their vacations ahead of the reschedule.
There are some real consequences to not having enough judges.
There could be long lines, long waits and few answers to potential questions a voter might have.
There’s a civic duty aspect, too. It’s a great chance to be an active and immediate participant in the betterment of the community.
“People feel like being an election judge is a way to give back to the community that they live in. I’ve had some that have served over 50 years,” Loibel said. “We can’t have an election without them.”
With all the recent national discussion surrounding election security, one would think there would be overflowing interest in participating in the election process in a productive way, rather than complaining on social media.
In Allegany County, chief judges will receive $225 for election day and all other judges will receive $175. Participants will be paid $25 for training.
Please, get out and help people vote. The sanctity of our elections depends on it.
Those interested can call 301-777-5931 or email elections@alleganygov.org for more information on being an election judge.
Ellifritz’s office in Mineral County can be reached at 304-788-3924
