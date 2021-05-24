Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.