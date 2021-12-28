Now that all of West Virginia’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds have been allocated, it’s time for evaluations — or rather to prepare to eventually evaluate the success or failure of the CARES initiative. Of course, it’s unlikely to be all one or the other.
Last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced the state had beaten the deadline to allocate its remaining $123 million in CARES Act funding, with $48 million going to expanding nursing education and recruitment, $22 million to back-to-work initiatives, $10 million to the Department of Health and Human Resources to help first responders, $15.2 million to state agencies to recover costs for frontline employees, $7.25 million to support food pantries, $6 million to the Beckley-based division of the Salvation Army, $3 million to West Virginia University to expand remote work and $1.5 million to the state fairgrounds.
All seem like perfectly reasonable allocations.
Outlets like Forbes have called the CARES Act a “remarkable legislative feat,” yet also said it had “fundamental flaws.”
In the early days of the pandemic when lockdowns were implemented and the normal order of life was severely disrupted, when restaurants, retail and entertainment shuttered or limited capacity, schools went virtual and many Americans’ livelihoods were in sudden flux, the legislation provided an immediate transfusion into what was an economy flirting with anemia. Remember the stimulus checks?
It made plenty of sense for the federal government to loan money to private companies to juice the economy. Congress authorized $454 billion to the Treasury secretary to release through the Federal Reserve. This structure, however, had the downside in that large companies with greater influence had the ability to gobble up significant funding — to the tune of $750 billion — while small companies jockeyed to get loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was funded to $350 billion.
Another $300 billion in funding came after the initial pool dried up. That funding difference came in spite of small businesses making up almost half of employment in the private sector.
And the stories of CARES Act fraud are plenty.
Roy Dotson, an assistant special agent in charge with the Secret Service, said the agency had over 900 active criminal investigations into relief fund fraud.
The Secret Service said it has so far “recovered more than $1.2 billion and returned more than $2.3 billion of fraudulently obtained funds through automated clearing house reversals.”
Earlier this month, the Department of Justice charged four Texas natives in a $35 million relief fraud scheme.
Obviously, the funds from CARES will not solely dictate whether or not these businesses or initiatives survive and prosper, but you would expect — at least, hope — the majority which did make it to those in need, helped. If after all of this we’re left at about where we started, it will serve, if nothing else, as a data point for what to do and not do when considering legislation in the next time of crisis.
