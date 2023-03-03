Campaign pledges can be a tricky thing to follow through with. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is working quickly to make good on one of those promises.
Moore is pushing for state lawmakers to increase the minimum wage at a faster rate than initially planned. The target date to hit $15 an hour was 2025. He wants it in place by this October.
“These same families have been hit hard by the aftermath of COVID. They’ve seen the cost of living go up as a result of disease and war,” Moore said to a House committee. “The $13.25 per hour that would have meant so much to them a few years ago means less today, when goods as basic as eggs and milk cost so much more than they used to.”
We understand the desire from the new governor to quickly accomplish a campaign goal, but as the saying goes, “patience is a virtue.”
A new poll from HIT Strategies showed that Moore’s push to accelerate the minimum wage to $15 and tie it to inflation is very popular. Around 74% of Marylanders polled were in favor of accelerating the wage and an astounding 77% want it tied to inflation.
Given those numbers, it would be hard not to act. Increasing the minimum wage is an immensely popular policy position.
Who doesn’t like more money in their pocket?
But there are concerns with rapidly increasing the minimum wage. It won’t affect large businesses and conglomerates very much. Many have moved their base salary past the minimum wage.
It will most likely have a negative impact on small businesses, where every dollar counts and margins can be incredibly thin, especially in a time of high inflation. We have a lot of those in Western Maryland — businesses that are struggling to survive post-pandemic.
The same mom and pop shops that give our main streets life could be strangled by paying higher wages. And, guess who ends up paying for those increased expenses? We do — in the form of higher cost goods and services.
The goal of the governor’s measure is to get money in the hands of the people, but the inadvertent side effect just may be removing the people’s ability to run their own businesses, further propping up the big already monopolistic businesses of the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.