In this new time-warped pandemic reality it can feel as though the 2020 presidential election just happened — that we have some time away from the political machine.
But alas, the 2022 midterm elections are mere months away. The 2022 gubernatorial primary will be June 28 and the general election will be Nov. 8.
With that in mind, Allegany County finds itself in quite a bind.
The county is short on election judges and is looking to hire 50 to 75 people to help verify voters and demonstrate equipment at the county’s 36 polling places.
Mandatory training will be in April and the county will pay for people’s services. Chief judges will receive $225 and $25 more for training. Other judges will be paid $175 and $25 more for training.
“It’s that time of year again, and we are in need of more judges,” said Diane Loibel, Allegany County administrator of elections.
To be eligible to work as an election judge in Maryland, one must be 16 or older and be registered to vote in the state, able to work 15-hour days and read, write and speak English.
The shortage of election judges is not a new thing in the state. In 2020, multiple outlets reported that Maryland was short on election judges leading up to the general election. The Washington Post reported in August of that year that 4-in-10 election judge jobs were vacant.
Maryland Association of Election Officials President David Garreis told CNN the state needed 39,482 election judges and was 13,970 short around 100 days from the 2020 general election.
These shortages, whether due to the pandemic or other factors, hurt our ability to conduct reasonable and efficient elections and slow down the whole in-person voting process.
Most everyone in this great country wants free and fair elections, done with integrity and ease — and the best way to ensure that happens in Allegany County is for its citizens to sign up to be election judges.
