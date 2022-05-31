With Memorial Day weekend in the rearview, the unofficial summer vacation season underway and local municipal pools having their soft openings, now is as good of a time as any to go over some water safety tips.
The pool at Constitution Park in Cumberland opened for the weekend, will be open Saturday and Sunday, before opening for the season on Tuesday, during its School’s Out event. The Frostburg pool will follow a similar schedule.
At home, the best offense is a good defense. Putting up a fence is a great way to increase your home pool safety. According to the American Red Cross, a four-sided fence that separates the pool from the house and yard reduces the risk of a child drowning by 83%.
This goes for any body of water, whether it be home pool, ocean or lake, but know your limits and always swim with a lifeguard or responsible adult present.
At the beach and in the ocean, it’s especially important to be mindful of your fitness level, as the ocean can and will always surprise you, with changing tides, rip currents, sudden drop-offs and even temperature fluctuations.
Keep an eye to the sky for seasonal storms, as the weather can go south and start storming quick.
On the lake, the rules are much the same. Water is water. However, the Red Cross says always enter cloudy water feet first to get a feel for the makeup of the underwater landscape. There’s always a chance a wild animal or underwater obstruction has found its way into the murky waters below.
The waters at Deep Creek are beautiful. Riding on a boat on a summer day is next to paradise. But boating comes with increased responsibility.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, children under the age of 13 must wear a life vest while on the boat. It’s imperative to have enough lifejackets for each individual on the boat and to make sure they fit.
Discover Boating recommends the boats’ prospective driver take a course to brush up on their technique and that the driver turn the boat’s engine off anytime a passenger enters or exits the vessel.
These are some simple, even obvious tips, but it never hurts to be reminded of and practice the basics.
