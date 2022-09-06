It’s been a mostly hot and dry summer here in our little section of the Appalachian mountains until this week. But don’t let the lack of precipitation fool you into a false sense of security.
As we progress into the fall and winter seasons, Mother Nature will almost assuredly be laying more wet weather in our laps and on our roads.
Already in various parts of the country, like the Southeast, heavy and persistent downpours have wreaked havoc on people’s daily lives. In some parts of Georgia, where storms dropped as much as 12 inches of rainwater, water services have been knocked offline and schools have been closed.
Flooding is always dangerous. It’s more likely after a prolonged drought and periods of minimal precipitation, since the ground doesn’t soak up the water as well.
It doesn’t even take intense flooding for heavy rains to make things dangerous. A tenth of an inch of water on the road can cause a car to hydroplane, according to Bridgestone, a tire manufacturing company.
Just 6 inches of water can cause a car to lose control or stall and 2 feet of water will float a car, according to the National Weather Service.
Drivers should exercise extra caution when driving at night during rains — it’s harder to see potential flood areas.
Standing water on a flooding roadway presents a concern because the road could very easily be washed out underneath it. You should never drive through high water.
If floodwaters surround your car, it’s best to abandon it.
After all, cars are miraculous but water carved the Grand Canyon.
Walking through floodwaters presents an issue, too. It’s best not to trudge through rushing water as 6 inches of water can knock a person down, says the weather service.
If you have to move through high water, use a stick or other object to make sure the ground you’re going to walk on is stable.
Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this afternoon.
As the National Weather Service says, turn around don’t drown.
