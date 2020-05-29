Today (Friday) is the day Marylanders have been looking forward to with keen anticipation because Gov. Larry Hogan says we can get back to living a part of our normal lives.
At 5 p.m. restaurants and fraternal and veterans service organizations will be able to reopen for outdoor dining. Youth sports and day camps can resume and outdoor swimming pools and drive-in movie theaters can reopen — as long as the establishments and their patrons obey strict guidelines. (See: “Maryland moving ...,” May 28 Times-News, Page 1A.)
West Virginia and other states that haven’t been hit as hard by the coronavirus as Maryland have been doing this for some time. Others have not.
Local officials in Maryland can decide what and when to reopen. The Associated Press reports that some counties are going along with Hogan’s plan, while others have limited reopenings and others have retained stay-at-home orders.
Allegany County and the city of Cumberland are basing their reopening guidelines on Hogan’s Maryland Strong Road to Recovery plan.
In announcing the completion of Phase One of the recovery, Hogan said total hospitalizations from the coronavirus and the number of patients in intensive care have declined, nearly 100 testing sites have been opened, and if the positive trends continue the state will proceed to the next phase of reopening.
The choice of what to do next is ours as individuals to make. We’ve been itching to go back into the water, but are we ready to actually do it?
People are still getting sick and dying from the coronavirus, the death toll from which passed the 100,000 mark this week in the United States alone.
We continue to hear people — including some of our elected officials — say the coronavirus has been blown out of proportion by the media.
What part of 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths in three months (since mid-February when the first ones occurred) don’t they understand? That’s more deaths than America experiences from either influenza, traffic accidents, drug overdoses or gunshots during an entire year.
Even though we now can go to enjoy outdoor dining or another activity, some of us likely will hesitate — wondering if it’s safe.
We may want to wait and see if the coronavirus has a resurgence in places where restrictions have been eased or lifted.
If you’ve been patronizing the market, the drugstore, hardware store or liquor store, going inside a restaurant for takeout service or visiting some other place where other people are around, you’ve already been testing the waters.
This is especially true if you’ve gone there and some people aren’t wearing a mask or staying six feet away from you.
We can decide what actions we take, but controlling what other people do is not so easy, and not everyone is as reasonable about such things.
Earlier this month, a security guard at a store in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed after he insisted that a customer’s daughter had to wear a face mask while she was in the store. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had required state residents entering enclosed spaces to wear masks — just as Hogan said people must wear masks when they enter retail establishments.
A security guard at a store in Los Angeles was assaulted by two men after he said they should wear face masks while inside.
Earlier this week, a man threw a bottle of hot sauce at an employee and “went on a rampage” at a store in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, after the employee asked him to put on a mask.
Some people are offended at the thought of having to wear a mask for what they consider perfectly valid reasons. Others wear a mask out of courtesy to others, in effect telling them “You don’t have to worry about catching it from me.” Store employees who ask or tell people to wear a mask aren’t looking for trouble and don’t want it. They’re following orders.
Courts have ruled that governors are acting within the law and not violating anyone’s constitutional rights by telling them to stay at home during the coronavirus epidemic, and to wear masks when they do go out in public. Obeying and enforcing these rules has allowed us to start reopening.
Although governors can require us to practice social distancing when we go to a restaurant and say the dining must be done outside, they cannot order us to go to the restaurant in the first place.
Deciding when, where and if we go are choices we’ll have to make for ourselves. And it will be up to us to do it in a way that keeps us and others around us safe.
Unless you’re in a coronavirus “hot spot,” the chance of being infected is low. Just getting into your car and driving to the restaurant may put you at more risk than being at the restaurant.
If you feel comfortable, stay. If you don’t feel comfortable ... leave.
