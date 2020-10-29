Tomorrow is the big day — the general election — with Americans casting their ballots for candidates in political races ranging from U.S. president to the local school board or town council.
A record number of voters is expected at polling places across the country, and millions of people have already exercised their civic duty in advance.
The national contest pitting President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the Republican ticket, against former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic hopefuls, has caused widespread agitation and consternation among the citizenry. Supporters of the two camps are deeply divided, with precious little room for discussion or compromise. For many, it has become a decision they say comes down to good vs. evil, capitalism vs. socialism, traditional values vs. a liberal/progressive agenda. Some are using their religious beliefs as a guidepost.
One reader said up-in-arms liberals are experiencing during Trump’s presidency what conservatives did during President Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House. The shoe, he said, is on the other foot and it’s painful. The rest of the country must endure whichever administration is named through the collective voting/Electoral College process. Just as one person’s trash is another’s treasure, what one American considers a vile human being is another’s role model for global leadership.
Last Monday was the first day of in-person early voting in Maryland and broke the state record for turnout. More than 1.6 million Marylanders requested absentee ballots that could be returned by mail or placed in drop boxes, but residents at early voting centers said they felt strongly about voting in person. We suspect there will be long lines tomorrow.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person early voting was not held during the June primary.
In addition to the presidential race, Maryland voters are deciding congressional races and two statewide ballot questions. One would allow sports betting. The other would give the General Assembly more power in the state budget process.
It is anyone’s guess as to whether Trump will be reelected to the highest office in the land or Biden will emerge victorious. It would be a landslide either way or too close to call right away. If the amount of Trump/Pence campaign signs are an indication, they will easily carry Allegany and Garrett counties and adjoining counties in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
If we learned anything from the 2016 election, it is that polls can be misleading if not dead wrong. Surveys back then had Hillary Clinton outpacing Trump by a substantial margin. Biden is cautious in his comments in regard to his chances. During a recent interview on “60 Minutes,” Biden told Norah O’Donnell that Trump could certainly defeat him, and “it’s not over till the bell rings.”
That bell may not ring until all the absentee ballots meeting eligibility requirements are tabulated. We must exercise patience if the contest isn’t decided by Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning or even the day after that. It’s a pandemic year and the election is just the latest challenge.
