Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is one of our state’s biggest boosters of small businesses, and he now has hit on a new way of helping them to serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency and ordered the state’s casinos, gymnasiums, shoppin malls, bars and restaurants to close for an undetermined time as a means of deterring the spread of COVID-19.
After hearing that West Virginia has become the 50th state to confirm a case of coronavirus, Gov. Jim Justice took similar steps. Other states have done the same, while some — including Virginia — are allowing businesses to stay open so long as they have no more than 10 customers at a time.
Restaurants in Maryland and West Virginia can remain open to provide carryout, drive-through and delivery service.
Franchot’s office has begun compiling a list of Maryland and related businesses that are continuing to serve customers, organized by county and updated each day by 3 p.m.
As of Thursday morning, there were four entries for Allegany County businesses, and none for Garrett County. The list gives a website and telephone number for each business.
“Local businesses are the beating heart of our state’s economy and the backbone of our communities,” said Franchot.
“They are being decimated through no fault of their own, leaving their survival and the fate of the tens of thousands of Marylanders they employ — as well as their families — in jeopardy. We have to pull together and help them keep the lights on during this period of deep uncertainty and loss,” he said. (See: “Unprecedented: Businesses uncertain what future holds, March 17 Times-News, Page 1A.)
One estimate is that Maryland may lose as much as $180 million a day in economic activity.
Nobody knows how long the shutdowns will continue. That will depend upon how the virus spreads and how well we are able to contain it and treat it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now say that schools should stay closed for at least eight weeks, so that’s as good a guideline as any. We should be prepared for it to last longer.
Businesses that can adapt to new situations are the ones that will not only survive, but thrive. Many large and once-successful chain stores like Sears are closing down for good because they were unable to provide the services their competitors have made available.
Likewise, many small businesses are finding creative ways to deal with the coronavirus shutdowns.
WDAF-TV in Kansas City reported that the J. Reiger & Co. distiller is trying to keep all of its staff working and being paid by making hand sanitizer.
A spokesman said “The most important ingredient you need is high proof alcohol and we fortunately have a lot of that.”
A nursing facility had called the company, said it was having trouble finding sanitizer and asked for help.
Twin Valley Distillers in Rockville is doing the same, selling 4-ounce bottles for $4 and 8-ounce bottles for $6.50.
Eduardo Zunigo, the owner and founder, told WJLA-TV news that “I studied a lot of American history. During World War I, World War II, the American Revolution, the country came together to help out... I told my wife, ‘Maybe we should help out. We have a lot of alcohol. Let’s do a test run.’ So we did a run just to test it, and it came out perfect.”
Twin Valley general manager Jonathan Shair said the company wants to make the product affordable, not to make a killing off it.
“We’re here to fill a need in the community, and if that can help us keep afloat in the meantime, great,” he said.
The distillery is limiting sales to two bottles per customer to discourage hoarding.
Some restaurants are offering curbside to-go service and using the services of third-party delivery companies.
Some markets are opening early from 6 to 7 a.m. for people who are 60 or older, so they can do their shopping before the crowds show up.
A bookstore and an animal hospital in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, are offering curbside pickup. You can pick up your books or drop off your pet to be treated without having to go inside.
A karate center in Watertown, New York, is offering virtual classes online. Other places are offering tele-sales in which employees have video chats with customers and take them around the store to see what’s available.
If your small business is remaining open and you want people to know about it, let us know. Call 301-722-4600 to advertise with us and let us help you tell the community the services you’re offering to help it get through this ordeal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.