The late Douglas MacArthur, a five-star general best known for his leadership in the Pacific theater of combat during World War II, said, “The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.”
Today is Nov. 11, Veterans Day, a time to recognize all the men and women who have served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and the U.S. Space Force in armed conflicts or during peacetime. They deserve respect for their willingness to accept the responsibilities and burdens of military life and the courage to put themselves in harm’s way if necessary. They have earned our gratitude for protecting our way of life and preserving democracy around the world.
The day is set aside each year to honor everyone, alive or deceased, who has served the country, although it’s intended mainly to thank living veterans for personal sacrifices made in the fulfillment of their duties. The commemoration was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I.
The people who first rose to the challenge of basic training and then were considered fit to wear the uniform are as proud of their service as we are glad to pay tribute to them.
We have been to numerous concerts over the years, including performances by the Cumberland-based Potomac Concert Band, during which musicians play “The Armed Forces Medley,” also known as the “Armed Forces Salute,” a collection of the official songs — “The U.S. Air Force” or “Wild Blue Yonder,” “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” “Semper Paratus” (“Always Ready”), “Marines’ Hymn” and “Anchors Aweigh.” We watched with a sense of patriotism and awe as men and women of all ages, many wearing ball caps bearing the insignia of their branch, stood for the appropriate tune to applause.
It never fails to stir emotions and generate enthusiasm in the audience. That’s because, with an estimated 18 million veterans alive today, everybody knows someone who has served — a parent, grandparent, child, sibling or friend.
USAA, an insurance, banking and investment services company that caters to military members and their families, has come up with #HonorThroughAction, a digital campaign publicized on TV over the weekend. Participants are to draw a capital letter V and a star with a marker on the palm of their hand or personalize the V to include the initials of a loved one or friend who serves, the numbers of a military unit or branch of service. They then take a picture and post it to social media, adding the #HonorThroughAction hashtag. Commercial appeal aside, the effort seems like a fitting use of technology.
Anyone who has attended a funeral service for a veteran has likely witnessed a member of an honor guard present the ceremonially folded American flag that draped the casket to the survivors and say, “On behalf of the president of the United States, the U.S. Army (or other branch of service) and a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service.” The spent casings of a three-volley rifle salute also are handed to the widow or other family member. Taps sounds a final farewell — a meaningful salute.
George S. Patton, another general famous for commanding U.S. troops in the Second World War, said, “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.”
Harsh words, but also true. Mourning the loss of a loved one is neither wrong nor foolish. It is human nature. But we undoubtedly should be thankful such men and women lived and that so many others walk among us right now.
Their love of country and sacrifice for the common good should be remembered today and every day.
