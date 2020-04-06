“Statistics are people with the tears wiped away.”
— Irving Selikoff, the medical researcher who discovered that inhalation of asbestos particles can wreak havoc with someone’s lungs.
——————
We’ve had our fill of statistics, and you probably feel the same, so we will set them aside today and tell you about a few things that involve people — with smiles instead of tears.
One is that some liquor stores are offering a free roll of toilet paper to anyone who buys a case of Corona beer.
The actor John Krasinski has launched a YouTube show at @somegoodnews in which he invites people to send in true stories that others might find inspiring.
They include:
• A 15-year-old girl’s friends held a social distancing-appropriate party after her final chemotherapy treatment for cancer. Dozens of people went to her house, staying in their cars while displaying signs, posters and other party-type paraphernalia. Some already were cooking meals or otherwise helping her family.
• A Girl Scout sold her 5,000th box of cookies and earned a free trip to Disney World, but gave it to another girl who she said needed it more.
• A man who couldn’t go inside because of the coronavirus pandemic appeared outside the window of Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey with a sign that said: “Thank you all in emergency (for) saving my wife’s life. I love you all.”
• A family in England posted this: “We as a family have been welcoming our mum (with a standing ovation) as a hero. She is a hero in the NHS (National Health Service) and is working so hard every day! Will continue to do this every time she comes home from work.
• From a soldier who is overseas: “This is my neighbor (a retired paratrooper) mowing my yard for my family while I’m deployed. Sometimes he has pizza sent to our house on nights my wife happens to be at wits end with our 4 girls. He’s our guardian angel!”
• A 4-year-old girl was missing for two days, but was found with another family’s dog at her side — protecting her and keeping her company until the grownups came to rescue them.
From ScienceAlert.com:
• Engineers at Tel Aviv University have invented contact lenses that can correct red-green color blindness.
• Medical personnel at the University of Cambridge say they have now cured a second patient of HIV.
• Researchers may have found a universal flu vaccine that can defend against most strains of the flu virus.
And there are these:
From The Associated Press: Bryan Morin, who owns Federico’s Pizza in Belmar, New Jersey, took out a $50,000 loan to keep his employees on the job for at least two months. People began giving an extra $10 on top of their usual tips, and some called to have pizza sent to doctors, nurses and other staff at a nearby hospital, and to police, firefighters and EMS squads — and told Federico’s to put it on their credit cards.
From AP: Israel Frischman, a caterer in Brooklyn, continues providing meals for a Jewish community center that has suspended activities and owes him money. It assists elderly survivors of the Holocaust, and Frischman and a volunteer worker had grandparents who also lived through the Holocaust.
From AP: A growing number of restaurants nationwide that the government has closed except for takeout orders are preparing free meals for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.
From WCHS/WVHA-TV news in Charleston, West Virginia: James Vigil of Shepherdstown was the state’s first positive test for coronavirus (the tests were lost for a while). His wife, Carolyn, also contracted it, but both are on the mend. They want to make blood plasma donations and may have built up antibodies to the virus that will help recipients of the plasma. “Keep the faith, because you can eventually get better,” Carolyn said.
From WJZ-TV news in Baltimore: Nicholas and Stacey Wolf are expecting their first baby. Stacey’s mother decided to have a baby shower for her, so she arranged for cars to line up and drop off diapers, baby gifts and well-wishes at their house. About 40 people came by.
From WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, West Virginia: Denise Neal is a nurse at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown who loves to bake and cook and offered on Facebook to bake a cake for someone “who needed a pick-me-up.” She received donations of supplies and nominations and delivered the first cake to respiratory therapists at a hospital in Bridgeport. Others have gone to an environmental service worker at Ruby Memorial and a dietitian at the VA hospital.
In his first inaugural address, just before the start of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln made reference to “the better angels of our nature.”
We still have those angels. Don’t listen to anyone who tells you otherwise.
