It’s amazing how quickly we lose our edge from driving in winter weather. Monday’s snowy mix hit hard and fast — and even though we knew it was coming — seemingly our brains just couldn’t process an April snow.
Snow emergency plans were activated in Allegany and Garrett counties, calling for snow tires or chains to drive and prohibiting parking on snow emergency routes.
The crashes along Interstate 68 and the surrounding area, while not fatal thankfully, were numerous. A tractor-trailer hauling forklifts tipped on the interstate and there were dozens of fender benders and travel difficulties on U.S. Route 40, state Route 36, West Virginia Route 46 and U.S. Route 50.
It was the kind of day expected of the first snowfall in October, November or December.
According to the National Weather Service, Cumberland received about 4.4 inches of snow, which made it the snowiest April on record.
The previous high was 2 inches in April 1985.
“Nor’easters such as this one are not uncommon in April, but it is uncommon for this much cold air to get pulled into the system for snow to accumulate,” said Chad Merril, a forecaster for the Hagerstown and County Almanack.
Most of us had packed away the shovels, salt, boots and gloves — the snow gear that is usually kept in the trunk.
The system the Maryland Department of Transportation employs to handle winter weather — and we don’t really fault them for it — had a slower reaction than it would in the dead of winter. The state contracts out some of its plow work and when the weather changes, some of those private drivers switch their trucks to meet the season’s needs. Plows and salt spreaders had to be reinstalled in short order.
It would be easy to overreact and call for a full fleet of trucks on-call all year-round to handle any incident at any time, but let’s be real, that’s unrealistic. The area went nearly 40 years without more than 2 inches of snow in April.
We all got caught a bit off guard, and the events of Monday are just another reminder that Mother Nature will always find a way to surprise us.
