It’s easy to make decisions when you’re removed from a situation.
That’s why when someone asks for your advice, it’s easy to give your opinion and solutions seem so simple. Yet, when you have to make decisions for yourself, it can be hard to decide.
Put a face to a name and everything changes. It’s hard to ignore what’s right in front of your face.
In Western Maryland, we know a thing or two about out of sight, out of mind.
Look no further than Annapolis and our complicated relationship with the goings on there. It seems the light of attention doesn’t often extend west of Washington County.
That’s why Gov. Wes Moore’s trip to Allegany and Garrett counties on Monday was such a big deal. He had to see the way we live and the problems our communities face.
Moore first visited with first responders at the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company in McHenry before heading to Lonaconing. His stop there was prompted by a water quality issue that had left the town under a boil water advisory for nearly three weeks after a turbidity problem.
Not that former Gov. Larry Hogan was a stranger in Western Maryland. He made several visits to both Cumberland and Frostburg and became a regular parade participant at the annual Autumn Glory Festival in Oakland prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the new governor sees us and we make an impact, we hope it’ll be harder for his administration to neglect us in Annapolis.
“The last time we had a governor here was Parris Glendening in 1996,” Lonaconing Mayor Jack Coburn said. “That was the year of the flood.”
And, it shouldn’t have to be said, but there shouldn’t have to be a natural disaster for a governor to visit.
We’re a part of Maryland 365 days a year, not just on our worst days.
For the moment, let’s hope this is a sign of a paradigm shift. That state government is willing and ready to focus on the needs of everyone and not just inside the beltway.
