It’s always best to right a wrong whenever humanly possible, to rectify a situation in which someone has been treated unfairly. With his signature, President Donald Trump can correct a mistake made more than seven decades ago and pay tribute to a soldier who showed great courage and selflessness in combat.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. David Trone of Maryland led more than 15 fellow lawmakers in sending a letter urging the president to posthumously award the Medal of Honor to the late Waverly B. Woodson Jr., a former resident of Clarksburg and corporal in the segregated U.S. Army during World War II.
The letter follows the introduction of legislation that would authorize Trump to bestow America’s highest and most prestigious personal military decoration on Woodson, who was wounded during the initial D-Day strike against German forces occupying France.
Woodson served as an Army medic assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the only all-Black unit to storm the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. When German troops attacked the transport boat where he and other members of his battalion were positioned during the invasion, Woodson disregarded his own shrapnel wounds, making it to shore and establishing a medical station. He then worked for 30 hours to help fellow wounded soldiers, performing numerous life-saving medical procedures, including an amputation.
Afterward, he spent three days being treated aboard a hospital ship before requesting a return to the action.
Although he was recommended for the Medal of Honor, Woodson’s service record indicates that his heroism was overlooked because of the color of his skin. He instead received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Documentation procured by historians appears to indicate that several high-ranking officers at that time believed he should receive the top commendation.
Van Hollen has been working for five years alongside Woodson’s widow, Joann, in her efforts to obtain full recognition for the unquestionable valor of her husband, who died in 2005 and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Fifty-two members of Congress, led by Van Hollen and the Congressional Black Caucus, wrote to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy in July 2019 requesting a formal review. Brig. Gen. Robert W. Bennett responded with praise for Woodson’s noteworthy actions, but that’s as far as it went.
“It is time for us to ensure that Cpl. Woodson’s true legacy lives on by awarding him a posthumous Medal of Honor. We are asking for your active involvement in correcting this historic injustice,” the letter to the president reads.
Since its conception in the early 1860s, nearly 3,500 Americans have been presented with the Medal of Honor.
The valiant corporal has earned a spot in the pantheon of U.S. heroes.
