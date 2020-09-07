Just as Memorial Day heralds the unofficial beginning of summer, with its time at the swimming pool or beach, family reunions and other outdoor activities, Labor Day marks the symbolic end of warm weather pursuits, bookends for a season.
Students begin classes as days grow shorter and darkness descends sooner with the start of autumn just a few weeks away.
But beyond the cookouts and extra time off, this Labor Day is especially meaningful since COVID-19 radically changed the way Americans work or placed them in the swollen ranks of the unemployed. Everyone from cashiers to CEOs has been forced to adapt to the new normal.
The yearly observance, held the first Monday in September, was created by the burgeoning labor movement and dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. It was designated as a national holiday in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland.
The national tribute spotlights the myriad contributions that workers have made to the prosperity of the nation in times of war and peace.
Americans have always been dedicated to their occupations, striving for quality in whatever they do. The products they manufacture and services they provide are known for excellence. Compare the tool made in the U.S.A. to the one imported from China, our chief global competitor. There’s no comparison. A “Made in America” sticker is a nothing short of a badge of honor.
Every man or woman, or teen for that matter, who holds down a job and earns money, should be proud of their contributions to a successful collective, a system that allows them to support themselves and their families while trying to build a better life.
