The following editorial appeared in the Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is holding up the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
Manchin says he doesn’t want to raise the corporate tax rate, but he voted against Donald Trump’s 2017 cuts that dropped the rate from 35% to 22% and ballooned the national deficit — another thing Manchin says he’s concerned about.
West Virginia’s senior senator also opposes much of the energy policy in the budget, because it would focus heavily on renewables and likely deliver the finishing blow to coal as a fuel for generating electricity.
This, Manchin will not have. But why? West Virginians could soon bear the brunt of massive hikes in their electricity bills, as power companies seek to raise rates to keep their coal-fired plants, which are no longer economically competitive, open past 2028. There’s still a market for coal used in manufacturing but, as a fuel for power plants, it’s been on the way out for a long time.
Part of that is government regulation, as it pertains to climate change, but it’s been noted time and again that the thing that killed coal was capitalism. Natural gas was cheaper and cost less to extract. Renewables, like solar and wind, once decried as too expensive or impractical to provide significant energy production, have evolved to the point where they’re deployable and economically competitive.
Manchin wants a slow transition. That’s fair, to a degree. No one wants to see miners or power plant workers lose their jobs, which is why the administration and West Virginia Legislature are investing so much in making sure coal communities don’t get left behind when that inevitable transition happens.
While a shift in energy policy isn’t popular with Manchin’s constituents, everyone can see the writing on the wall. It would make sense for West Virginia, which has clung to one industry for far too long, to get out in front of this while it still can.
What’s more, it’s estimated that President Joe Biden’s clean energy goals would add 3,508 full-time jobs in West Virginia, increase total earnings for state residents by $172 million through 2040 and bring $20.9 billion of investment in new power plants. Projections also show it would make West Virginia a healthier place to live. And these findings aren’t from some liberal think tank, but an analysis conducted by West Virginia University researchers and economic modeling experts.
More and more, it’s looking like Manchin’s real problem with the plan is that it would hurt his wallet.
As Gazette-Mail reporter Mike Tony noted in a recent article, Manchin’s income from stock he owns in Fairmont-based Enersystems Inc., the coal brokerage he founded in 1988, has totaled $4.35 million over the past nine years. Last year, his stock in the company was valued at anywhere from $1 million to $5 million. That’s at least 1 million reasons to ask, “What’s the rush?” when it comes to transitioning the country’s energy infrastructure.
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin noted in a piece last week that this isn’t a case of infighting among progressive and moderate Democrats. Rather, it’s every Democrat in Congress against Manchin and Sinema. While noting Manchin’s opposition to a corporate tax increase, Rubin pointed out that Sinema opposes the portion of the bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices — a bipartisan policy with broad appeal. Rubin points to Sinema’s ties to Big Pharma as a possible reason for opposing such a thing.
With all of this in mind, the obvious question becomes whether this is really about the concerns of constituents, or protecting personal wealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.